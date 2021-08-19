Jessica Alba Dances in Classic Loafers and Versatile Neutrals With Zac Efron on TikTok

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jessica Alba remained utterly chic while doing a TikTok dance with Zac Efron.

While filming the new Dubai Presents travel campaign with director Craig Gillespie, the Honest Beauty founder had a playful moment behind-the-scenes with her co-star. The duo performed the popular Don’t Rush TikTok dance — which also happened to be Efron’s first TikTok ever, per Alba’s caption. The star wore a short-sleeve beige top tucked into olive green trousers, keeping her look tonal and simple. This set was belted with a brown leather belt, and accented by a plaid sweater Alba knotted around her shoulders.

When it came to shoes, the “Fantastic Four” actress wore a classic pair of oxford loafers. The menswear-inspired shoes featured uppers in paneled white and brown leather, as well as a lace-up silhouette. They paired smoothly with the neutral tones in Alba’s outfit, lending it an air of old Hollywood sharpness.

Related Jennifer Garner Masters Classics in Pink Button Down, Jeans and Platform Loafers 20 Chic and Comfortable Loafers for Women That Will Be Staples in Your Closet The 11 Best Dress Shoes Every Man Should Own

Loafers have been trending in recent months in a variety of styles. Alba’s the latest to try the menswear-inspired shoe, which has also grown immensely popular in penny loafer styles. In recent weeks, stars like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Thomas Doherty have all worn a range of shoes from top labels like Gucci and Prada.

Jessica Alba arrives at Craig’s in West Hollywood for dinner with Katy Perry on May 20th 1st 2021. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Alba keeps her styles classic and contemporary. The “Into the Blue” star often wears towering platform boots and sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Opening Ceremony and Kat Maconie for an added height boost. Red carpets and events often find her in pointed-toe pumps and shiny sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin, Celine and Nicholas Kirkwood, among countless others. Off-duty, she frequently wears sneakers from Puma and Converse — plus affordable slides and sandals from Sam Edelman, Yosi Semra and Launa Lea.

Add a pair of menswear-inspired loafers to your wardrobe, inspired by Jessica Alba.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Clergerie Brook loafers, $238 (was $595).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1461 loafers, $250.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Rockport Perpetua loafers, $85 (was $100).

Click through the gallery to see how Alba styles her go-to sneakers over the years.