Jessica Alba Elevates Her Office Uniform With a Statement Valentino Bag & Two-Strap Sandals

Jessica Alba is known for her chic office attire and mastered the perfect desk-to-dinner look while with Katy Perry at Craig’s for dinner in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday night.

The Honest Company founder wore a black leopard-print blazer that featured a subtle, shiny lamé finish in a single-breasted silhouette and layered it with a black silky blouse underneath.

She teamed the elevated tailored pieces with a pair of straight-leg jeans in a light wash denim colorway. Alba accessorized the ensemble with the $3,350 Valentino Roman Stud quilted leather shoulder bag in the black colorway with gold hardware. She also layered on white beaded necklaces, stacked gold bracelets and dainty earrings for jewelry.

Jessica Alba arrives at Craig’s in West Hollywood for dinner with Katy Perry on May 20th 1st 2021. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

To complete the look, the “Fantastic Four” alumna selected a pair of heeled two-strap mules in a black color. Alba’s shoes appear to have a textured leather finish with a narrow square-shaped open toe, a slight platform and a short to mid-height block heel.

Here’s a closer look at Jessica Alba’s sandals. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Square toe sandals are arguably the buzziest shoe trend for 2021’s warmer months. This silhouette is part of the current ’90s minimalism fashion revival, and designers from Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus to By Far and The Row have created their own versions. And it’s been embraced by celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who have made these buzzy shoes a staple in their everyday wardrobes.

With this sighting, Alba confirms her affinity for tailored outerwear and sleek and edgy platform footwear. On May 5, the actress wore a crisp green suit teamed with towering white platform sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti to celebrate The Honest Company’s public market debut.

Jessica Alba arrives at The Honest company HQ in Los Angeles, March 31. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Her everyday looks further illustrate her fondness for this pairing. In April 2021, she styled both towering Opening Ceremony platform boots and Dear Frances combat boots while heading to the office.

Jessica Alba seen arriving at her office on Apr 9, 2021 CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Some of Alba’s other favorite shoe styles include those from brands such as Freda Salvador, Jimmy Choo, Converse and Stella McCartney.

Embrace the two-strap mule trend with these similar options available below.

