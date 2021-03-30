Jessica Alba Pulls Off the Referee-Chic Trend in a Striped Shirt, Cargo Pants and Leather Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Jessica Alba is the latest star to pull off the sports-inspired trend.
The “Fantastic Four” actress was spotted out Tuesday on a grocery run in Los Angeles. For her outing, the actress wore a black and white striped shirt, wide-leg cargo pants and matching leather slides.
For accessories, Alba styled her casual yet polished look with some sunglasses and a black headband, as well as some gold and silver jewelry. To finish, the star put on a black fabric face mask and carried a wicker-embellished purse.
The “L.A.’s Finest” star put a spin to the popular monochrome trend by playing with two hues. An all-black and white outfit is a foolproof and chic combination. Take a style tip from Alba and throw on a pair of leather sandals to achieve an elegantly elevated off-duty look.
Last night, the actress also opted for a two-toned outfit of a similar scheme. She was spotted out with friends after a dinner at Nobu Malibu wearing a pinstripe blazer atop an all-white outfit. On her feet, she wore a pair of matching pointed-toe boots and accessorized with a black and white gingham fabric face mask.
When it comes to footwear, Alba loves all kinds of shoes. Gladiator sandals, combat boots and platform sneakers are just a few of the stylish shoes she’s been spotted in over the years. Her favorite designer brands include Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent.
The star loves casual footwear, too. Alba has been spotted in comfortable shoes from Birkenstock, Adidas and Reebok, as well.
Looking for a leather slide like Alba opted for on Tuesday? You’re in luck. Below, take a look at a few options available to shop online.
To buy: Raye Ren sandal, $148; Revolve.com.
To buy: Free People Del Mar slide sandal, $75; Nordstrom.com.
To buy: Steve Madden Karolyn sandal, $50; Dsw.com.
