Jessica Alba Pulls Off the Referee-Chic Trend in a Striped Shirt, Cargo Pants and Leather Slides

Jessica Alba is the latest star to pull off the sports-inspired trend.

The “Fantastic Four” actress was spotted out Tuesday on a grocery run in Los Angeles. For her outing, the actress wore a black and white striped shirt, wide-leg cargo pants and matching leather slides.

Jessica Alba out on March 30, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

For accessories, Alba styled her casual yet polished look with some sunglasses and a black headband, as well as some gold and silver jewelry. To finish, the star put on a black fabric face mask and carried a wicker-embellished purse.

The “L.A.’s Finest” star put a spin to the popular monochrome trend by playing with two hues. An all-black and white outfit is a foolproof and chic combination. Take a style tip from Alba and throw on a pair of leather sandals to achieve an elegantly elevated off-duty look.

A closer look at Jessica Alba’s leather slides. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Last night, the actress also opted for a two-toned outfit of a similar scheme. She was spotted out with friends after a dinner at Nobu Malibu wearing a pinstripe blazer atop an all-white outfit. On her feet, she wore a pair of matching pointed-toe boots and accessorized with a black and white gingham fabric face mask.

Jessica Alba out in LA on March 29, 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Alba loves all kinds of shoes. Gladiator sandals, combat boots and platform sneakers are just a few of the stylish shoes she’s been spotted in over the years. Her favorite designer brands include Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent.

The star loves casual footwear, too. Alba has been spotted in comfortable shoes from Birkenstock, Adidas and Reebok, as well.

Jessica Alba out and about in Los Angeles, April 19, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Jessica Alba’s Adidas Ultraboost sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Looking for a leather slide like Alba opted for on Tuesday? You’re in luck. Below, take a look at a few options available to shop online.

CREDIT: Courtesy Revolve

To buy: Raye Ren sandal, $148; Revolve.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Free People Del Mar slide sandal, $75; Nordstrom.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Steve Madden Karolyn sandal, $50; Dsw.com.

