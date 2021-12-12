×
Jessica Alba Elevates Classic Jeans With Reptile Boots at Baby2Baby Holiday Party

By Aaron Royce
Jessica Alba brought timeless style with a twist to Baby2Baby’s holiday party in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium.

Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Julie Bowen, Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion.

While distributing supplies and posing on the red carpet, the Honest Company founder wore a white Frame sweater. The $648 crewneck style included an oversized fit for added comfort, as well as a geometric knit hem, neckline and cuffs. Alba paired the cozy sweater with classic blue jeans for a tried-and-true outfit that’s utterly versatile. She added a dose of glamour to her ensemble with layered silver necklaces, crystal stud earrings and large silver hoops.

Jessica Alba, Baby2Baby, Freda Salvador, brown boots, reptile boots, lug-sole boots, lace-up boots, jeans, blue jeans, Frame, sweater, white sweater, holidays
Jessica Alba attends the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
CREDIT: Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba, Baby2Baby, Freda Salvador, brown boots, reptile boots, lug-sole boots, lace-up boots, jeans, blue jeans, Frame, sweater, white sweater, holidays
Jessica Alba attends the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
CREDIT: Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

When it came to shoes, the “Fantastic Four” actress wore a pair of slick reptilian boots. Her Freda Salvador pair included brown embossed uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette and thick black soles. The sold-out footwear brought a subversive edge to Alba’s soft outfit, bringing its classic pieces a sleek finish.

Jessica Alba, Baby2Baby, Freda Salvador, brown boots, reptile boots, lug-sole boots, lace-up boots, jeans, blue jeans, Frame, sweater, white sweater, holidays
Jessica Alba, Ali Wong and Julie Bowen attend the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
CREDIT: Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba, Baby2Baby, Freda Salvador, brown boots, reptile boots, lug-sole boots, lace-up boots, jeans, blue jeans, Frame, sweater, white sweater, holidays
A closer look at Alba’s boots.
CREDIT: Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Reptile-embossed footwear has been trending across all categories in recent months, from boots to heels. The style often features embossing or prints reminiscent of snakes, alligators and more reptiles, bringing a sleek or bohemian edge to any look. In recent weeks, stars like Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Elle Fanning have also worn reptile-embossed shoes by Fendi, Paris Texas and Yeezy as well.

Jessica Alba, Baby2Baby, Freda Salvador, brown boots, reptile boots, lug-sole boots, lace-up boots, jeans, blue jeans, Frame, sweater, white sweater, holidays
Jessica Alba attends the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
CREDIT: Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

When it comes to shoes, Alba keeps her styles classic and contemporary. The “Into the Blue” star often wears towering platform boots and sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Opening Ceremony and Kat Maconie for an added height boost. Red carpets and events often find her in pointed-toe pumps and shiny sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin, Celine and Nicholas Kirkwood, among other top brands. Off-duty, she frequently wears sneakers from Puma and Converse — plus affordable slides and sandals from Sam Edelman, Yosi Semra and Launa Lea.

Add sleek boots to your winter wardrobe, inspired by Jessica Alba.

