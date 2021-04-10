×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jessica Alba Proves That Combat Boots Can Be Dressed Up – And Work Appropriate

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Jessica Alba goes to her office in Los Angeles
Irina Shayk
Kourtney Kardashian
Hailey Baldwin
Olivia Palermo
View Gallery 13 Images

Jessica Alba finished the work week on a bright note and styled a colorful attire while at her office in Los Angeles, Calif, on Friday.

The Honest Company founder wore a double-breasted blazer in a peach colorway with a sage green shirt underneath teamed with olive green cargo-style pants. To accessorize the professional look, the actress wore two layered necklaces with gold-framed aviator sunglasses, a monogrammed canvas tote with brown striped side accents and a coordinating green face mask that ties the ensemble together.

Jessica Alba, peach blazer, olive green pants, brown combat boots, office, la
Jessica Alba seen arriving at her office on Apr 9, 2021
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Alba completed the outfit with a pair of the Dear Frances Park Boots in the Espresso colorway. These combat boots feature smooth brown leather uppers with sleek black laces that go up the vamp and 0.4-inch chunky black rubber outer soles. They retail for $520 and are available for purchase on dearfrances.com.

Related

SAG Awards Best Dressed: How Celebs Got Creative Without a Red Carpet

Jodie Turner-Smith Gives a Styling Lesson in a Wrap Coat, Bright Jumpsuit & Staple Black Boots

Jessica Alba Brings Back Office Attire in a Blazer, Floral Dress, & Towering Platform Boots

Jessica Alba, brown boots, combat boots, lace up boots, dear frances
Here’s a closer look at Alba’s Dear Frances boots.
CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Jessica Alba has shown her affinity for this boot silhouette. In Dec. 2020, she styled what appears to be the same pair of boots with a monochrome brown knit sweater and maxi skirt ensemble. More recently, the entrepreneur proved that double-breasted blazers and chunky sole boots remain her go-to office uniform. On March 31, Alba styled a black version of this jacket silhouette with a multi-print floral dress and towering black platform boots.

Jessica Alba, dear frances, brown lace up boots
Jessica Alba on Dec. 22, 2020.
CREDIT: Mega

Throughout 2021, combat boots have been one of the key footwear trends. Chunky sole and knee-high options have been particularly popular and are a fixture in celebrities’ everyday street style looks. Some popular silhouettes include styles the iconic Dr. Martens models and those from designer labels, such  Bottega Veneta, Prada and Proenza Schouler. Street styles, from Kourtney Kardashian and Irina Shayk to the Hadid sisters are frequently spotted in this boot silhouette.

On Jan. 2021, Gigi Hadid styled a more laidback pair of brown combat boots from Dr. Martens and teamed them with an ultra-cool blazer from 3.Paradis and baggy ripped jeans – confirming that the combat boot and brown-colored footwear trends show no signs of slowing down for the season ahead.

Embrace this versatile shoe style with similar brown combat boots available below.

Sam Edelman, combat boots, brown boots, lace-up boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garret Combat Boots, $150.

dr martens, lace up boots, combat boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Dr. Martens Leona 7 Hook Boots, $170.

frye boots, lace up boots, brown boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Frye Veronica Combat Boots, $278.

Click through this gallery to see how more fashionable celebrities style their combat boots.

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad