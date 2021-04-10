Jessica Alba Proves That Combat Boots Can Be Dressed Up – And Work Appropriate

Jessica Alba finished the work week on a bright note and styled a colorful attire while at her office in Los Angeles, Calif, on Friday.

The Honest Company founder wore a double-breasted blazer in a peach colorway with a sage green shirt underneath teamed with olive green cargo-style pants. To accessorize the professional look, the actress wore two layered necklaces with gold-framed aviator sunglasses, a monogrammed canvas tote with brown striped side accents and a coordinating green face mask that ties the ensemble together.

Jessica Alba seen arriving at her office on Apr 9, 2021 CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Alba completed the outfit with a pair of the Dear Frances Park Boots in the Espresso colorway. These combat boots feature smooth brown leather uppers with sleek black laces that go up the vamp and 0.4-inch chunky black rubber outer soles. They retail for $520 and are available for purchase on dearfrances.com.

Here’s a closer look at Alba’s Dear Frances boots. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Jessica Alba has shown her affinity for this boot silhouette. In Dec. 2020, she styled what appears to be the same pair of boots with a monochrome brown knit sweater and maxi skirt ensemble. More recently, the entrepreneur proved that double-breasted blazers and chunky sole boots remain her go-to office uniform. On March 31, Alba styled a black version of this jacket silhouette with a multi-print floral dress and towering black platform boots.

Jessica Alba on Dec. 22, 2020. CREDIT: Mega

Throughout 2021, combat boots have been one of the key footwear trends. Chunky sole and knee-high options have been particularly popular and are a fixture in celebrities’ everyday street style looks. Some popular silhouettes include styles the iconic Dr. Martens models and those from designer labels, such Bottega Veneta, Prada and Proenza Schouler. Street styles, from Kourtney Kardashian and Irina Shayk to the Hadid sisters are frequently spotted in this boot silhouette.

On Jan. 2021, Gigi Hadid styled a more laidback pair of brown combat boots from Dr. Martens and teamed them with an ultra-cool blazer from 3.Paradis and baggy ripped jeans – confirming that the combat boot and brown-colored footwear trends show no signs of slowing down for the season ahead.

Embrace this versatile shoe style with similar brown combat boots available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garret Combat Boots, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Dr. Martens Leona 7 Hook Boots, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Frye Veronica Combat Boots, $278.

Click through this gallery to see how more fashionable celebrities style their combat boots.