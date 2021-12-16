Jessica Alba Is Loving These Chic Reptile Combat Boots This Season

Jessica Alba is spotted out in L.A. on Dec. 15, 2021.

Combat boots are a staple in many women’s closets and it appears as though Jessica Alba has a favorite pair for winter. The 40-year-old actress turned entrepreneur has been spotted in Freda Salvador’s Emi boots featuring croc embossing on several occasions now.

Last week, Alba attended a holiday party wearing the lug sole style featuring an almond-shaped toe with jeans and a sweater. And on Dec. 15, 2021, while out and about in Los Angeles, she donned a similar look, reaching for the same booties.

Jessica Alba steps out in L.A. wearing a crewneck sweater, jeans and cognac embossed boots on Dec. 15, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Recently, the mother of three has also been spotted in the black version, which you can shop below.

Jessica Alba is spotted wearing a speckled maroon sweater, straight-leg jeans and Freda Salvador Emi lug sole combat boots on Dec. 15, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The “L.A.’s Finest” actress paired the embossed style with a maroon crewneck sweater boasting a speckled design and straight-leg jeans.

Jessica Alba is photographed adjusting a black leather backpack while out and about in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

She also accessorized with two silver necklaces, a plaid headband and a cactus-printed mask. A black leather backpack and crossbody bag pulled her chic-casual look together effortlessly.

A closer look at Jessica Alba wearing Freda Salvador’s croc-embossed leather lug sole combat boots in cognac. CREDIT: MEGA

