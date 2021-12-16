×
Jessica Alba Is Loving These Chic Reptile Combat Boots This Season

By Allie Fasanella
jessica alba on december 15, 2021
Jessica Alba is spotted out in L.A. on Dec. 15, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

Combat boots are a staple in many women’s closets and it appears as though Jessica Alba has a favorite pair for winter. The 40-year-old actress turned entrepreneur has been spotted in Freda Salvador’s Emi boots featuring croc embossing on several occasions now.

Last week, Alba attended a holiday party wearing the lug sole style featuring an almond-shaped toe with jeans and a sweater. And on Dec. 15, 2021, while out and about in Los Angeles, she donned a similar look, reaching for the same booties.

Jessica Alba on december 15, 2021
Jessica Alba steps out in L.A. wearing a crewneck sweater, jeans and cognac embossed boots on Dec. 15, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

Recently, the mother of three has also been spotted in the black version, which you can shop below.

Jessica Alba on december 15, 2021
Jessica Alba is spotted wearing a speckled maroon sweater, straight-leg jeans and Freda Salvador Emi lug sole combat boots on Dec. 15, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

The “L.A.’s Finest” actress paired the embossed style with a maroon crewneck sweater boasting a speckled design and straight-leg jeans.

Jessica Alba on december 15, 2021
Jessica Alba is photographed adjusting a black leather backpack while out and about in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

She also accessorized with two silver necklaces, a plaid headband and a cactus-printed mask. A black leather backpack and crossbody bag pulled her chic-casual look together effortlessly.

jessica alba wearing combat boots on december 15, 2021
A closer look at Jessica Alba wearing Freda Salvador’s croc-embossed leather lug sole combat boots in cognac.
CREDIT: MEGA

Shop the look and others like it ahead.

black croc-embossed combat boots
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Freda Salvador Emi Boot alligator boots, $495; zappos.com

Schutz Orly Crocodile-Embossed Leather Bootie
CREDIT: Verishop

To Buy: Schutz Orly Crocodile-Embossed Leather Bootie, $158; verishop.com

Journee Collection Chandlerr Combat Bootie
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Journee Collection Chandlerr Combat Bootie, $65; dsw.com

