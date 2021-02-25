×
Jessica Alba Styles a Cozy Knit Cardigan with Dress Pants, White Sneakers & This Timeless Wardrobe Staple

By Robyn Merrett
Jessica Alba just stepped out in Los Angeles, wearing a classic wardrobe staple.

On Thursday, Alba arrived at her office in the California city, suited up in an oversized tan blazer. Blazers have continued to dominate for the last several seasons and are certainly a good investment as they can be dressed up and down in a plethora of different ways.

Alba, however, gave the outerwear piece a trendy layering affect by styling the blazer with a beige cardigan. Cardigans are a must-have look this season due to a resurgence of late 1990s and early 2000s trends. Alba teamed the blazer and cardigan with a pair of loose-fitting black dress pants.

jessica alba, tan blazer, cardigan, black pants, white sneakers
Jessica Alba out in Los Angeles on Feb. 25.
CREDIT: MEGA
jessica alba, white sneakers, los angeles
A closer view of Jessica Alba’s sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

The “L.A.’s Finest” star accessorized with a chunky chain necklace, sunglasses and a leather handbag that featured her name engraved on the side. The actress also carried a multicolored book tote from Dior. The label offers a range of colorways in the style for $3,100 and up at the brand’s website.

As for footwear, Alba opted for classic white sneakers from Koio. Called the Women’s Platform Bianco, the shoes are constructed with full-grain leather uppers and lightweight rubber outsoles. The shoes, which retail for $268 at Koio.com, are completed with hand-painted edges.

Today’s look falls right in line with Alba’s signature relaxed yet chic style. Other looks she favorites include distressed denim with statement coats, boho dresses, duster jackets, satin skirts and loungewear. When it comes to footwear she likes gladiator sandals, combat boots, heels and of course platform sneakers. Her go-to brands include: Birkenstock, Reebok, Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent.

Add classic white sneakers to your wardrobe with these picks below.

