Jennifer Lopez Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Lace Valentino Dress & See-Through Sandals With Ben Affleck for Venice Film Festival

By Jannely Espinal
Jennifer Lopez is on vacation in Venice, Italy, accompanied by her boyfriend Ben Affleck. Recently, the “Papi” singer was spotted at the pier arriving at the Venice Film Festival in a classic outfit — a more subtle ensemble than her regal Dolce & Gabbana set that went viral on Aug. 29. The actress wore a Valentino lace floral dress featuring a bow tie collar with a thin leather belt and a croc-embossed Hermès bag.

As for footwear, the actress accompanied her glamorous silhouette with a pair of Gianvito Rossi PVC Plexi Stark Sandals in black featuring crisscross straps with a pointed-toe shape and nearly 4.5-inch heels. Stilettos are a common shoe style for the singer, and she leans toward sky-high pumps and strappy sandals.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 09, 2021 in Venice, Italy.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez arrives in Venice for Venice Film Festival 2021.
Jennifer Lopez wears Valentino with Gianvito Rossi PVC sandals.
CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

Transparent PVC footwear has been making a comeback and seen on other celebrities like Jennifer Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox. The style is very popular as it elongates the figure and legs. Some top brands that have incorporated the see-through shoe trend include Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 09, 2021 in Venice, Italy.
Jennifer Lopez wears strappy stilettos for her trip to Venice.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

While the “Made in Manhattan” actress hardly misses star-studded events, she also has jumped into the footwear business with a collection at DSW dubbed JLo Jennifer Lopez. In addition to her shoe repertoire, JLo recently launched a beauty line called JLo Beauty that offers a range of skincare products including masks, serums and cleansers.

