Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Low-Back Little White Dress & Gold Strappy Sandals

Jennifer Lopez made a case for white and silver as fall’s staple formal colors in a recent Instagram post.

The singer/actress posed for the camera in a gorgeous white Et Ochs gown. The dress featured an asymmetrical cut at the bottom as well as a slit going across her leg. The front of the gown was held up by crystal-studded straps and featured a cowl neck cut. She stood looking at the camera over her shoulder, showing off the chain detail across her back. She accessorized with a pair of draping diamond earrings.

On her feet, the 52-year-old wore a pair of Femme LA Athens Lace-up gold strappy sandals, which retail for $189. The shoes include 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The straps tied up around her ankles into a bow and ran across the toebed.

She accessorized with a sparkling silver Eéra clutch bag that was lined with jewels and featured a black leather strap across the top.

The “Hustlers” star is no stranger to the fashion and footwear industry. The icon came out with her own collection last year. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, she introduced the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW. the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

JLO Jennifer Lopez fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

When it comes to shoes, Lopez regularly pairs her off-duty looks with chunky sneakers. Her favorites are usually neutral styles with thick soles from Slick Woods x The Kooples, Alexander McQueen and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands like Reebok, Adidas and Nike. For more formal occasions, the “On The Floor” singer adds color and favors strappy sandals and platform pumps from Bottega Veneta, Christian Louboutin and more top brands.

