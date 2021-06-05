Jennifer Lopez Beats The Heat in Trendy Thong Sandals and Gauzy Shirtdress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez amped up the glamour for a trip to Beverly Hills, Calif., this week.

While arriving to her car on Friday, the “On the Floor” singer looked fiercely fancy in an enchanting tan shirtdress, complete with a gauzy layered skirt and lacy sleeves. The design also featured a trench-like belt, as well as a front slit.

Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

JLo accessorized her look with her signature gold hoop earrings and sleek aviator sunglasses. One of the look’s boldest statements was her Himalayan crocodile Hermés Birkin, regarded as one of the hardest handbags to find in the world. It’s a much-loved favorite of Lopez’s; over the years, she’s worn it with everything including a matching sports bra and leggings for the gym and a chic blazer and jeans.

To finish her look, actress and singer slipped into a pair of trendy strappy thong sandals, complete with stiletto heels and a square toe. A smash hit among the celebrity set this season, the style has been worn by fashionable stars such as Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The shoe, which is a hybrid of strappy ankle-wrap heels and traditional thong sandals, perfect for summer. JLo’s beige pair is by Bottega Veneta, and currently retail for $890 on Bottegaveneta.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s Bottega Veneta sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

It was only last year when the “Hustlers” star first dipped her toes into footwear design. Though she’s previously worked with a range of brands on numerous campaigns and collaborations, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is her first solo line. The brand features a variety of stylish footwear, ranging from tall platforms and sparkly pumps to strappy sandals, which all retail from $59 to $189.

As if all of these projects weren’t already impressive, the “Maid in Manhattan” star has been staying busy with a slew of fashion-related projects across the past few seasons. She’s modeled for Versace, starred in campaigns for Coach and Guess, and served as a judge and executive producer for dance competition show “World of Dance.” This year, she also launched her own beauty and skincare line, JLo Beauty.

