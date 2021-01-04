J-Lo Gives ‘Cinderella’ an Upgrade in Latex Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez gave a classic princess gown a very 2021 twist as she rang in the new year in style.

For New Year’s Eve, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer modeled a mix of looks including one ensemble reminiscent of the classic Disney film, “Cinderella.” The blue tulle-formed dress came from Balmain and featured a voluminous skirt and a sweetheart bodice.

To give the number a twist of signature J-Lo edge, the star then layered in an unmissable silver necklace as well as a structured jacket from the French fashion house and a bold choice of footwear.

As seen in her stylist Mariel Haenn’s post on Instagram, Lopez’s long skirt hid a set of latex thigh-high boots. The sleek black pair featured a sharply pointed toe and a teetering stiletto heel to tout. Similar vinyl designs from Balmain retail for $1,750 on the brand’s website.

Thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Khloe Kardashian amongst other major stars.

As for J-Lo herself, the “Hustlers” star also opted for another bold look for her New Year’s Eve performance, once more tapping Balmain for the look. Her dipping jumpsuit came coated in glittering embellishments before it was layered beneath a dramatic sky-high fur-trim coat.

It was just last year when the “On the Floor” singer herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the multihyphenate also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

