Jennifer Lopez Is Ethereal in White Gown and Cape With 7-Inch Heels for ‘The Voice’ Performance

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez makes an ethereal statement with her latest look.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer performed a the on the season finale of “The Voice” last night, where she wore a white flowy pleated dress from Lever Couture that featured a mock turtleneck neckline and a cape sleeve design that further elevated the vibe. The gown also had a thigh-high slit, which gave the item an edgy twist. She accessorized the look with a silver bangle, earrings and rings from Tiffany & Co.

Jennifer Lopez performing at the Live Finale of “The Voice” on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Jennifer Lopez performing at the Live Finale of “The Voice” on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s white platform boots. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

When it came down to the shoes, Lopez sported a pair of white platform boots that gave the moment an unexpected but daring influence that unified her outfit. They featured a lace-up profile and 7-inch stiletto heel.

Jennifer Lopez performing at the live finale of “The Voice” on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Typically, Lopez opts for styles and pieces that have a fashion-forward element while also bolstering a chic boldness that only J-Lo can provide. Over the years, she has created strong sartorial memories that get referenced as “pop culture” iconography. For example, when she wore a Versace dress to the 2001 Grammys, she was credited as the person who started Google Images after the outfit prompted a surge in user search interest that the company developed the Images platform. Keeping in line with that reputation, on her Instagram feed, Lopez opts for flowy dresses, structured outerwear, intricate separates and striking bikinis that allow her to have fun with her tastes. And for shoes, she has a penchant for silhouettes like sleek sandals, height-defying platforms, versatile boots and fierce pumps.

Of course, the “Hustlers” star has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Coach, Guess and Versace. She also had her own clothing line with Kohl’s entitled LO by Jennifer Lopez. She also has a partnership with DSW.

Put on a pair of white platform boots and further elevate the rest of your outfits.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Kaleb Boot, $80.

CREDIT: Belk

To Buy: Free People Brooks Lug Chelsea Boot, $168.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Keisha boots, $175.

Flip through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’s stylish MET Gala looks through the years.