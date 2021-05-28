J-Lo Demonstrates How to Streamline Your Gym Attire in the Softest Purple Sports Bra & Legging Set

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of looking stylish while breaking a sweat.

The global sensation headed to a gym in Miami on May 27 in a lilac matching sports bra and legging from STAX. She added white chunky trainers on top of her functional yet trendy workout look.

Jennifer Lopez on her way to the gym in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

She pulled her long hair back into a sleek ponytail, and she dressed up the look by carrying a micro Hermes Birkin crocodile purse. She also added oversized sunglasses and large hoop earrings, because she wouldn’t be JLo without either.

A big fan of wearing leggings to the gym, Lopez opted for an ankle-length pair. She matched her top to her bottoms with a racerback sports bra from the same affordable line. Her shoes, mainly white, had small blue and purple features with black and white laces.

Jennifer Lopez on her way to the gym in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

Lopez is no stranger to the bulky sneakers trend. The singer has incorporated many versions of the style into her wardrobe, wearing everything from Alexander McQueen’s “Oversized” leather platforms to her favorite Slick Woods x The Kooples trainers.

Though Lopez has been a style icon, both inside and outside of the gym, for years, it was only in 2020 when the singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. She had worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns in the past, but it wasn’t until she created the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW that she had her first solo line. The label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

