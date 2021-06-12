Jennifer Lopez Hits the Gym in Paisley-Print Leggings, Reds Sports Bra & Chunky Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez hit the gym in style while visiting Miami this week, proving fashion and working out don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Jennifer Lopez hits the gym in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

The singer and actress wore a red sports bra and red and black paisley-printed leggings. Complementing the look with added glamour were her signature aviator sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and bedazzled gold tumbler cup (similar to the one made to celebrate her iconic Super Bowl LIV performance). On the footwear front, Lopez wore a pair of chunky white sneakers with thick soles—one of her workout signatures.

A closer look at Lopez’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

The kicks featured an exaggerated chunky sole, plus white and tan leather and rubber uppers. Thick sneaker tongues, striped laces, and a rubber outsole rounded out the bulky pair. They’re quite similar to a previous Last pair the “On the Floor” singer wore to the gym last month. Chunky sneakers have quickly proven to be J-Lo’s go-to athletic shoe — after all, she’s worn every style from Alexander McQueen’s “Oversized” leather platforms to her favorite Slick Woods x The Kooples trainers. This new style isn’t one we’ve seen before, but it’s a nice addition to her ongoing rotation of futuristic sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez hits the gym in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

Lopez is the undisputed queen of gym style, mixing textures, colors and matching sets with any number of supersized sunglasses, hoop earrings and even Birkin bags. She isn’t a stranger to a beloved workout shoe, either, with a range of go-tos including the Nike Air Presto and Adidas Edge Lux 3. This new model proves that even the trendiest sneaks never go out of style, Plus, if you love a particular style and it works for you, multiple pairs are always a good idea.

