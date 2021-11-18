Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma filming a scene for the film “Marry Me.” CREDIT: SPLASH

Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a blush pink gown with a fur cape draped over while filming “Marry Me.” CREDIT: SPLASH

The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome trend before anyone else and matches her dress with peep-toe rosewater platform pumps and a chunky block heel. The look is accessorized with a sparkly clutch bag, a diamond ring and a silver bracelet. Lopez can also be seen wearing a matching pink cape in one of the photos from the scene.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma filming a scene for the film “Marry Me.” CREDIT: SPLASH

Maluma, who is also acting in the film, wears a deep red velvet double-breasted blazer with a floral collar and matching trousers. The suave suit is accompanied by a pair of patent leather, lace-up black dress shoes with a pointed toe as well as a pair of round-framed wire sunglasses and a jewel-encrusted necklace in the shape of the letter “B.”

JLo advertised the upcoming film on her Instagram earlier today with the caption “Are you ready to say yes? Trailer tomorrow.” Owen Wilson will also star in the movie as Charlie Gilbert. The film is set to hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2022.

