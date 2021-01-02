Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Balmain Crystal Jumpsuit and Statement White Coat for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performance

For her last look of 2020, Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2021 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show and shared a shimmering head-to-toe look on stage.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer wore a custom Balmain crystal-embellished tailored set. The eye-catching outfit featured a blazer jacket with an asymmetrical wrap-style closure and a strong-shouldered silhouette. She teamed the piece with a matching jumpsuit underneath, which featured a fitted bodice and a V-neckline with spaghetti straps and polished off with a flared leg silhouette.

The “Hustlers” star layered a vintage shaggy white coat from Dolce & Gabbana over the top of her sparkling ensemble. While singing on stage, Lopez also wore a show-stopping Valentino Haute Couture coat, which featured a tiered construction with white fur-like panels alternated with tulle fabric.

She accompanied the look with a timely spherical headpiece, designed by Marianna Harutunian, to represent the ball dropping later in the night. Before heading on stage, the Maid In Manhattan actress also paired the reflective ensemble with a coordinating face mask.

To complete the outfit, the JLo Beauty founder wore a pair of silver crystal-embellished heeled shoes and accessorized with matching gem-encrusted fingerless gloves and dangling earrings. These Maison Margiela glitter heeled ankle boots offer a similar aesthetic and retail for $337 on Yoox.com.

Her affinity for crystal embellishments have been well-documented and extend to her go-to footwear selections, too. On the same night, the DSW collaborating designer also wore a blue tulle floor-length dress and a silver sequined jacket from Balmain. Throughout the fall ’20 season, Lopez was spotted on several occasions styling her beloved $1,295 Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots. She recently paired them with a mustard yellow sweatsuit set from Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration line after wearing them with another monochromatic loungewear look from Les Tien.

Get the star’s chic crystal-embellished aesthetic with these head-turning options available below.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Raine Boots, $60 (from $90).

To Buy: Aqua Valry Crystal Heeled Boots, $148.

To Buy: Betsey Johnson Cady Rhinestone Boots, $149.

