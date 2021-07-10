Jennifer Lopez Masters “Summer Whites” in Monochrome Outfit and Neon-Accented Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez brought a sporty take to the “summer whites” dress code this week, while having lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, California with beau Ben Affleck and their children this week.

The singer and actress wore a white tank top with matching pants, featuring a paper-bag waist belt tied in a bow. On the accessories front, Lopez donned her signature aviator sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings, as well as a diamond pendant necklace. She also carried a neon yellow mini Louis Vuitton Capucines handbag, featuring a beige leather handle and white foldover flap. Though her style is sold out, the handbag typically retails between $4,450-$23,100 depending on its’ material and finish.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go to lunch with their children at the Brentwood Country Mart. CREDIT: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go to lunch with their children at the Brentwood Country Mart. CREDIT: MEGA

On the footwear front, Lopez wore a pair of low-top white leather Backnet sneakers by Valentino. The pair featured rounded toes and perforated brand logos on their sides. They also boasted neon yellow lining and a heel strap embellished with the brand’s signature Rockstud accents, which perfectly matched her Vuitton handbag. Lopez’s sneakers retail for $695 on Farfetch.com.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go to lunch with their children at the Brentwood Country Mart. CREDIT: MEGA

CREDIT: MEGA

Valentino’s Backnet sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Lopez is the undisputed queen of monochrome dressing, which has overtaken the fashion world this year. The styling hack incorporates pieces in similar colors or prints for a streamlined look. Though she’s often seen in matching leggings and crop tops, this off-duty casual look proves the trend carries into her everyday wardrobe as well. Lopez isn’t the only star to add the trend to her rotation; Lily Collins, Rosalia, Jordyn Woods, and more celebrities have also been spotted utilizing monochrome styling in recent months.

Valentino is a favored brand for the “On the Floor” singer, particularly its’ handbags like the Rockstud Spike, VSling, and Supervee. This is one of the rare moments we’ve seen her in the label’s sneakers. However, the pairing makes sense; she’s frequently worn the Italian brand’s gowns for awards shows and magazine covers over the years, as well as sat front row at its’ fashion shows.

Jennifer Lopez hits the gym in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Lopez is quick to pair her casual and gym looks with a pair of chunky sneakers. Her favorites are often styles with thick soles in white or neutral tones, by Slick Woods x The Kooples, Alexander McQueen, and Renee Caovilla—plus top athletic brands like Reebok, Adidas, and Nike. For more formal occasions, the star favors strappy sandals by Bottega Veneta, Femme, and Gucci. Platform pumps by Charlotte Olympia, Aquazzura, and Christian Louboutin are also stylish go-to’s in her rotation. Lopez also isn’t just a frequent wearer of sleek shoes—she’s also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

Add sleek white leather sneakers to your summer looks, inspired by J-Lo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Coach Citysole sneakers, $175.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Axel Arigato low-top sneakers, $175.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lupita sneakers, $50 (was $100).

To see more of Lopez’ athleisure-chic looks through the year, click through the gallery.