Jennifer Lopez Goes Monochrome in a Lacy Midi Dress and Pointed-Toe Mules While on a Date With Ben Affleck

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez’s newest monochrome look is giving us a case of the blues — in the best way possible.

While visiting Disneyland’s Magic Castle with beau Ben Affleck, the “On the Floor” singer was spotted wearing a light blue Valentino midi dress. The number featured a collar, long sleeves and a drawstring waistband — plus elegant scalloped trim.

Lopez stayed loyal to her go-to luxury brand, also wearing a white top-handle handbag that featured the same lacy texture. Her look was completed with a gold bracelet and delicate gold necklaces.

The “Papi” singer grounded her ensemble in a pair of light blue Femme LA mules, making her outfit monochrome. The now sold-out Donatella style featured 4.5-inch stiletto heels and pointed-toe soles, as well as two thin crossover straps.

Monochrome dressing is one of summer’s most popular styling moves. The concept pairs pieces in matching hues (either in the same color or hue family) to create an effortless, streamlined look. Lopez is no stranger to the trend, frequently wearing matching tops and leggings to the gym and coordinating the color of her outfit to her shoes — in fact, she previously wore green Femme mules with a matching lacy green Elie Saab dress earlier this season. The trend has also caught on with stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Lizzo and Kylie Jenner, to name a few.

Related Tiffany Haddish Is Elegant in a Second-Skin Navy Dress, Chain Necklace and Barely-There Sandals Jennifer Lopez Masters This Season's Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Tube Dress & See-Through Heels Paris Hilton Does Classic Glam in Sparkly Blue Dress and Valentino Studded Pumps on 'Tonight Show'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go to lunch with their children at the Brentwood Country Mart. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly pairs her off-duty looks with chunky sneakers. Her favorites are often neutral styles with thick soles by Slick Woods x The Kooples, Alexander McQueen and René Caovilla — as well as top athletic brands such as Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

For more formal occasions, the “World of Dance” judge favors strappy sandals and platform pumps by Bottega Veneta, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

Elevate your summer looks with sleek blue mules, inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: By Far Noor mules, $239 (was $455).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Rego mules, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Salindera mules, $99.

Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez’s chicest gym looks over the years.