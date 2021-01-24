Jennifer Lopez Recreates ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ Music Video in Vintage J-Lo T-Shirt and White Coat 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album “J.Lo” with a stylish tribute to one of the record’s biggest hits.

On Saturday, Lopez shared an Instagram video of herself recreating the iconic beach scene from the 2001 track “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and encouraged her fans to share their own renditions. For the visual, Lopez wears a long white coat layered atop a vintage J.Lo t-shirt, which she teamed with white jeans.

As fans know, her original outfit was gold bikini bottoms and a white halter top. However, similar to the original video, Lopez begins to strip down in the new clip, removing her sunglasses and jewelry before the visual fades to black.

Related Jennifer Lopez Performs in Sequin Pants & 6-Inch Platforms at Inauguration Day 2021 J-Lo Jets Off to D.C. For the Inauguration in Bold Pants That Camouflage Right Into Her Boots Garth Brooks, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez & All the Stars to Appear on Inauguration Day

“Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot #Throwback #LoveDontCostAThing #JLO20thAnniversary #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge @JLoBeauty #JLoBeauty,” Lopez captioned the Instagram post.

Watch on FN

The songstress further reflected on the project in a different post, writing: “As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs. Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl.”

Following the release of the reenactment video, Lopez was spotted out in Miami on Sunday, serving up a more casual ensemble as she headed to a gym for a workout.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at a gym in Miami on Jan. 24. CREDIT: MEGA A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA For the outing, Lopez styled a white top and a blush colored cardigan with gray leggings that were adorned with snowflakes and flowers. She accessorized with a gray Hermés Birkin bag, which contained her favorite bedazzled Coach cup.

As for footwear, Lopez opted for a pair of chunky sock sneakers from The Kooples collaboration with model Slick Woods. The shoes, which are sold out and once retailed for $325, feature a knit upper with leather straps and a thick rubber outsole. The sneakers are a go-to for Lopez perhaps due to their versatility. Lopez previously wore the shoes last month with a black bomber jacket and black leggings.

Shop Jennifer Lopez’s look with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Caslon Long Cardigan, $69

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

To Buy: Lululemon Align Pant 28″, $69 (was $98)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Michael by Michael Kors Skyler Knit Bootie, $145

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Lopez’s chic gym style.