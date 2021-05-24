Jennifer Lopez Brings Her Favorite Chunky Sneakers Back With Metallic Leggings & Crop Top for a Workout

Jennifer Lopez made another stylish trip to the gym this week while in Miami with rekindled flame Ben Affleck.
The singer and actress wore a white crop top and purple metallic leggings, accented with oversized sunglasses and a bedazzled black crystal Guess tumbler (made in celebration of her iconic Super Bowl LIV performance). Her shoe of choice? Last’s “Sprint” sneaker, which she’s frequently worn throughout the last year. Though the original style is out of stock, a beige mesh iteration is currently on sale for $150 (compared to a $215 price tag) on Shopbop.
The sneaks served as a focal point for J-Lo’s look, featuring an exaggerated chunky sole and a mix of suede, tan unbuckle and white fabric. Bulky sneakers are a trend the singer has quickly incorporated into her wardrobe, wearing every style from Alexander McQueen’s “Oversized” leather platforms to her favorite Slick Woods x The Kooples trainers. The Last style is one we haven’t seen in awhile, but is a welcome return to J-Lo’s gym rotation — also proving that even A-list celebrities like to re-wear their favorite pieces.
Lopez is the undisputed queen of gym style, mixing textures, colors and matching sets with any number of supersized sunglasses, hoop earrings and even Birkin bags. She isn’t a stranger to a beloved workout shoe, either, with a range of go-to’s including the Nike Air Presto and Adidas Edge Lux 3. The return of Last’s signature model is proof that even the trendiest of kicks never truly go out of style, and rewearing a beloved piece — like Jenny From the Block — is the furthest thing from a fashion faux-pas.
Take your look to new heights with a pair of sneakers inspired by J-Lo.
To Buy: ALDO Praylian sneakers, $85
To Buy: Steve Madden Isles 2 sneakers, $57 (was $90)
To Buy: Fila Disruptor II Triple Strap sneakers, $65