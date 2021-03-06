Jennifer Lopez Wears Head-to-Toe Cutouts to Model Her Spring ’21 Collection With DSW

Jennifer Lopez debuted her spring ’21 collection with DSW and confirmed our warm-weather footwear wardrobe is in for an upgrade.

The “Hustlers” actress, who is the face of the collaboration’s latest campaign, teased a style from the newly released line yesterday sporting a head-to-toe cutout look. She wore David Koma’s Cutout Cady minidress in the black colorway, complete with skin-baring accents along the chest and down the sleeves. The spring ’20 runway piece currently is on sale for $1,148 and is available for purchase, in limited sizes, on mytheresa.com.

For footwear, the “On The Floor” songstress let her bejeweled strappy shoes take the place of jewelry. She chose the Torrie Sandals from her new DSW collection. These sandals feature a caged silhouette crafted with a textile and rhinestone upper , a sharply pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel. To enhance comfort, they also feature a lightly padded footbed and a zipper back heel closure for easy on and off access. They retail for $80 and are available for purchase on dsw.com.

Here’s a closer look at the JLO Jennifer Lopez Torrie Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

In March 2020, Lopez made her debut in the footwear space and launched her first affordable shoe collection in partnership with DSW. Since their release, the JLo Beauty founder has often been spotted in her namesake designs. In September, Lopez styled the JLo Jennifer Lopez Frankalina bootie with a sheer white button-down top and matching undergarments.

For the warmer months, the star selected the Parlata pumps from her label and styled them with a hot pink top and a black leather pencil skirt.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in West Hollywood, Calif., Oct. 29. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

When she isn’t wearing styles from her namesake brand, the multi-hyphenate can be spotted in chunky sneakers or boots, including her beloved Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots and sneakers from Alexander McQueen, Nike and The Kooples with her more casual outfits. For her on-stage ensembles, the performer has worn various classic pump styles from designer labels including Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Jimmy Choo.

