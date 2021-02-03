×
Jennifer Lopez’s Chunky Sweater, Ripped Jeans & Western Boots Give a Lesson in Winter Layering

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.Yess

Jennifer Lopez joined her fiancé Alex Rodriguez for a lunch date in Miami, both debuting stylish seasonal ensembles.

The former New York Yankees pro went dad-chic in a quarter-zip pullover, blue button-down shirt and dark-wash jeans whereas his Grammy-nominated other half opted for a bold layered look. Lopez’s cold weather-ready outfit started with a knit yellow turtleneck, tapping into the Pantone Color of the Year for 2021, topped with a chunky textured belted cardigan.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at lunch with Alex Rodriguez in Miami, Feb. 3.
Jennifer Lopez arrives at lunch with Alex Rodriguez in Miami, Feb. 3.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News
A closer look at Jennifer Lopez's cowboy boots.
A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s cowboy boots.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News
Alex Rodriguez arrives to lunch with Jennifer Lopez in Miami, Feb. 3.
Alex Rodriguez arrives to lunch with Jennifer Lopez in Miami, Feb. 3.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

As for footwear, A-Rod continued his relaxed vibe in $990 Tom Ford sneakers, contrasting J-Lo’s standout boots.

The “On the Floor” singer tapped into the celeb-favorited Western boot trend with her brown pair that came set with an almond-toe front; formed with worn-in suede uppers, the style was balanced atop a steep block heel that appeared to measure close to 4 inches in height.

Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing all the way into 2021 with their classic appeal and retro touch. From pointed-toe versions to square-toe silhouette, twists on cowgirl boots could be found on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and more featuring the designs on their runways.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at lunch with Alex Rodriguez in Miami, Feb. 3.
Jennifer Lopez arrives at lunch with Alex Rodriguez in Miami, Feb. 3.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News
A closer look at Jennifer Lopez's cowboy boots.
A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s cowboy boots.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

It was just last year when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Hustlers” actress also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Go Western-chic like Jennifer Lopez in these boots that pay homage to her look of the day.

western boots, brown, ariat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ariat

Buy Now: Ariat Goldie Boots, $160.

western boots, brown, sam edelman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Winona Boots, $64 (was $160).

western boots, brown, frye
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Frye Sacha Boots, $136.

