Jennifer Lopez’s Chunky Sweater, Ripped Jeans & Western Boots Give a Lesson in Winter Layering

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.Yess

Jennifer Lopez joined her fiancé Alex Rodriguez for a lunch date in Miami, both debuting stylish seasonal ensembles.

The former New York Yankees pro went dad-chic in a quarter-zip pullover, blue button-down shirt and dark-wash jeans whereas his Grammy-nominated other half opted for a bold layered look. Lopez’s cold weather-ready outfit started with a knit yellow turtleneck, tapping into the Pantone Color of the Year for 2021, topped with a chunky textured belted cardigan.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at lunch with Alex Rodriguez in Miami, Feb. 3. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s cowboy boots. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

Alex Rodriguez arrives to lunch with Jennifer Lopez in Miami, Feb. 3. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

As for footwear, A-Rod continued his relaxed vibe in $990 Tom Ford sneakers, contrasting J-Lo’s standout boots.

Related Eva Longoria Gives the Monochrome Trend an Edge in Leggings & Chunky Combat Boots Dua Lipa Gets Edgy in a Leather Bralette, Lace-Up Pants & Iridescent Rainbow Pumps Britney Spears' Crop Top, Low-Rise Shorts & Wedges Tackle the Monochrome Trend

The “On the Floor” singer tapped into the celeb-favorited Western boot trend with her brown pair that came set with an almond-toe front; formed with worn-in suede uppers, the style was balanced atop a steep block heel that appeared to measure close to 4 inches in height.

Watch on FN

Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing all the way into 2021 with their classic appeal and retro touch. From pointed-toe versions to square-toe silhouette, twists on cowgirl boots could be found on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and more featuring the designs on their runways.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at lunch with Alex Rodriguez in Miami, Feb. 3. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s cowboy boots. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

It was just last year when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Hustlers” actress also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Go Western-chic like Jennifer Lopez in these boots that pay homage to her look of the day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ariat

Buy Now: Ariat Goldie Boots, $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Winona Boots, $64 (was $160).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Frye Sacha Boots, $136.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jennifer Lopez’s chic off-duty style over the years.