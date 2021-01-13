Jennifer Lopez Wows in an Off-the-Shoulder Bandage Dress for ‘In the Morning’ Music Video

Jennifer Lopez released her new music video for “In the Morning” and it came filled with standout designer pieces.

The musician exclusively dropped the project on media sharing platform Triller but teased looks from the video on both her Instagram as well as on her stylist Rob Zangardi’s page. In one scene, Lopez models a floor-sweeping, white off-the-shoulder bandage dress from Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” star Marco Marco.

Another look placed the “Hustlers” star atop a teetering podium in layers and layers of tulle, ostrich feathers and organdy courtesy of Valentino. The piece, from the brand’s Haute Couture fall ’20 collection, was modeled over a hooded, nude jersey and silver sequined bodysuit from the label as well for a gravity-defying moment during the video.

“It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else … you can only change yourself!!!,” explained Lopez in her caption about the new music video. “Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer.”

It was just last year when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

