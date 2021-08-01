Jennifer Lopez Is Breezy and Chic in White Cutout Shirtdress and $26 Gold Flip Flops in Italy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez took summer’s cutout dress trend for a spin in Italy.

While vacationing in Portofino, the “On the Floor” singer stepped out in a gauzy white shirtdress by Cult Gaia. The Keegan style featured a chic collar and flared short sleeves in a button-up silhouette, as well as a voluminous midi skirt with slits. The dress’ greatest statement came from its’ midsection, which featured ties connecting the dress’ top and bottom that created circular cutouts. Lopez paired the piece with oversized sunglasses, a gold bracelet, and a red and yellow printed Dolce & Gabbana Carretto Capri tote bag — plus a delicate gold necklace featuring charms that spelled “Ben,” referencing beau Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez strolls in Portofino, Italy with friends on July 31, 2021. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

On the footwear front, Lopez kept it casual in a pair of Havaianas flip flops. Her shoes were given a glamorous boost with a metallic gold hue, which smoothly paired with her jewelry — and proved that the star has a skill for mixing high and low price points, as they only cost $26. The style has grown in popularity this summer due to its’ effortless appearance from thong straps and ease to slip on and off, as seen in flat and heeled pairs worn by Vanessa Hudgens, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Olivia Culpo. Lopez’s pair retails for $26 on Shopbop.com.

Havaianas’ slim flop flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Lopez’s cutout shirtdress was also an effortless take on one of the biggest clothing trends of the summer. Maxi and midi styles have been trending from a desire to show skin while staying covered up this season. Though Cult Gaia kick-started the trend with its’ knit Serita dress months ago, stars like Hudgens, Dua Lipa, and Kylie Jenner have slipped on numbers from labels like Patbo, Jonathan Simkhai, and Monôt in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the Grammy-winning singer is often seen in on-trend styles accented by glamorous studs, embellishments and metallic tones. Most recently, platform sandals and wedges by Gucci, Aquazzura, and Andrea Wazen have been Lopez’s regular go-to’s. The Coach ambassador is also a fan of chunky sneakers for casual or gym looks, often wearing elevated styles by The Kooples, Nike, and Reebok.

