Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Gym Look Includes a Crop Top, Sweats, Exclusive Nike Sneakers & a Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez’s latest gym look was decadent than most.

The pop star was spotted leaving her Miami gym on her way to lunch wearing a customized face mask, white crop top hoodie, light blue sweats and Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Triple White sneakers. In her arms, Lopez carried a giant white Birkin bag from Hermès.

Jennifer Lopez spotted out and about on Jan. 12, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Hustlers” star appears to own quite a few styles of the high-end handbag, which can cost anywhere from $12,000 to upwards of $200,000. Back in December, Lopez was spotted carrying the Himalaya Blanc Crocodile bag which is valued at $265,000 on the resale market.

Jennifer Lopez on Dec. 29, 2020, in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For the same trip to New York City, where Lopez rehearsed and performed in the middle of Time Square to welcome 2021, the star toted along a green $25,000 bag from Hermès.

Whether Lopez is out making public appearances or hitting the gym, the Bronx-born star flaunts her high-end style from head to toe. For today’s outing, the actress also had on a pair of exclusive kicks from a collab Nike did with the Japanese fashion label, Comme des Garçons, which was released in October of 2020.

Jennifer Lopez spotted out and about on Jan. 12, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up of Jennifer Lopez’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

While the style is currently out of stock, you can find the buzzy sneaker on resale sites such as Goat.com starting at $331. Notably, Drake was also spotted in the exclusive Nike style just last week at the beach.

To buy: Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘Triple White’ sneakers, $331-$498; Goat.com.

While sneakers retailing for over $300 might not be in your budget, here are a few other white kicks that will also look stylish with your favorite pair of sweats.

To buy: Reebok Club C sneakers, $50 (Was $70); Dsw.com.

To buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $90; Nike.com.

