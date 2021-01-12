×
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Gym Look Includes a Crop Top, Sweats, Exclusive Nike Sneakers & a Birkin Bag

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Jennifer Lopez’s latest gym look was decadent than most.

The pop star was spotted leaving her Miami gym on her way to lunch wearing a customized face mask, white crop top hoodie, light blue sweats and Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Triple White sneakers. In her arms, Lopez carried a giant white Birkin bag from Hermès.

jennifer lopez, jennifer lopez gym, jennifer lopez style
Jennifer Lopez spotted out and about on Jan. 12, 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA

The “Hustlers” star appears to own quite a few styles of the high-end handbag, which can cost anywhere from $12,000 to upwards of $200,000. Back in December, Lopez was spotted carrying the Himalaya Blanc Crocodile bag which is valued at $265,000 on the resale market.

Jennifer Lopez is dressed in an all-white ensemble, even her Hermes handbag is white, as she heads into rehearsals for New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square.Pictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5204675 291220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez on Dec. 29, 2020, in New York City.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For the same trip to New York City, where Lopez rehearsed and performed in the middle of Time Square to welcome 2021, the star toted along a green $25,000 bag from Hermès.

Whether Lopez is out making public appearances or hitting the gym, the Bronx-born star flaunts her high-end style from head to toe. For today’s outing, the actress also had on a pair of exclusive kicks from a collab Nike did with the Japanese fashion label, Comme des Garçons, which was released in October of 2020.

jennifer lopez, jennifer lopez gym, jennifer lopez style
Jennifer Lopez spotted out and about on Jan. 12, 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA
jennifer lopez, jennifer lopez gym, jennifer lopez style
A close-up of Jennifer Lopez’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

While the style is currently out of stock, you can find the buzzy sneaker on resale sites such as Goat.com starting at $331. Notably, Drake was also spotted in the exclusive Nike style just last week at the beach.

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid 'Triple White' sneakers, jlo sneakers, drake sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of the GOAT

To buy: Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘Triple White’ sneakers, $331-$498; Goat.com

While sneakers retailing for over $300 might not be in your budget, here are a few other white kicks that will also look stylish with your favorite pair of sweats.

reebok, reebok club c sneaker, white sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Reebok Club C sneakers, $50 (Was $70); Dsw.com

nike, air force, 1
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $90; Nike.com

Looking for more gym inspo from JLo? Click through our gallery of Jennifer Lopez’s Athleisure-Chic Gym Style Over the Years

