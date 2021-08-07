Jennifer Lopez Does Garden Glam in Lacy Green Dress and Matching Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez’s latest monochrome look is already giving us majorly glam gardening inspiration.

Surrounded by lush greenery, the “On the Floor” singer struck a pose in a light green Elie Saab dress, styled by Rob Zangardi. The midi style featured a flowing skirt and sheer long sleeves, covered in crystals and intricate floral embroidery. The piece was complete with tufts of lace at its cuffs, as well as a buttoned bodice and collar with a dramatic bow. Lopez’s look was finished with diamond stud earrings by Broken English Jewelry.

The “Papi” singer accentuated her ensemble with lime green sandals by Femme LA, making the entire look monochrome. The Necessary style featured 4.5-inch heels, as well as thin ankle, slingback and toe straps. The pair’s minimalist accents and complementary hue allowed it to pair smoothly with Lopez’s dress, while still making a striking statement. Her sandals retail for $169 on Femme.La.

Femme LA’s Necessary sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

Monochrome dressing is one of summer’s most popular styling moves. The concept pairs pieces in matching colors and prints to create an effortless, streamlined look. Lopez is no stranger to the trend, frequently wearing matching tops and leggings to the gym and coordinating her outfits’ colors with her shoes. The trend has also caught on with stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Lizzo and Kylie Jenner, to name a few.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go to lunch with their children at the Brentwood Country Mart. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly pairs her off-duty looks with chunky sneakers. Her favorites are often neutral styles with thick soles by Slick Woods x The Kooples, Alexander McQueen and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands such as Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

For more formal occasions, the “World of Dance” judge favors strappy sandals and platform pumps by Bottega Veneta, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin — as well as Valentino, one of her go-to brands. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

Elevate your summer looks with elegant green sandals, inspired by Jennifer Lopez.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Islah sandals, $138.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nina Varetta sandals, $80 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Agnes sandals, $89.

Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez’s chicest gym looks over the years.