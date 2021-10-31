JLo Dazzles in Lacy Bra, Sparkly Boots and Two Bold Jackets at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez sparkled at LL Cool J’s induction ceremony at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The Grammy Award-winning musicians performed their hit song “All I Have” at the ceremony, where Lopez glittered onstage. The star wore a glittering silver bra lined in black lace, as well as a crystal-covered belt and low-rise trousers by Dolce and Gabbana. Her look was complete with numerous layered bracelets, necklaces and a sparkly choker for added glamour—plus a voluminous blue jacket by AZ Factory. Behind the scenes, stylist Rob Zangardi shared that JLo also wore an oversized black blazer.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. CREDIT: AP

LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. CREDIT: AP

For shoes, the “Papi” singer tapped her own JLO Jennifer Lopez line for an equally bold pair of black ankle boots. The star donned her Jaylah ankle boots for the occasion, which were covered in rhinestones and featured pointed toes, ridged soles, a lace-up silhouette and side compartment. They also included 4.5-inch stiletto heels for a daring height boost. Lopez’s boots retail for $100 on DSW.com.

JLO Jennifer Lopez’s Jaylah boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Sparkly shoes have returned to footwear rotations this fall, now that live events have resumed as well. Pairs covered in crystals or sparkly fabric like Lopez’s have become especially popular due to their bold statement and vibrant glamour. In addition to the former American Idol judge, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson have also worn dazzling heels in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Lopez regularly pairs her off-duty looks with chunky sneakers. Her favorites are usually neutral styles with thick soles from Slick Woods x The Kooples, Alexander McQueen and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands like Reebok, Adidas and Nike. For more formal occasions, the “World of Dance” judge favors strappy sandals and platform pumps from Bottega Veneta, Christian Louboutin and more top brands. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

