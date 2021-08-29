Jennifer Lopez Looks Regal With an Avant-Garde Cloak and Jewel-Encrusted Heels for the Dolce & Gabbana Event

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez is never late for an event, especially when it involves a high-end luxury brand like Dolce & Gabbana.

The “Lonely” singer was seen arriving at The Parade in Piazza San Marco with an avant-garde ensemble and lavish platform shoes with jewel-encrusted details. To match the mise en scene of the fashion event, JLo represented the brand head-to-toe with a bold pelisse that features a floral motif, a bejeweled corset, high-rise floral trousers with a metallic finish and decorative button detailing.

It was indeed a quintessential look for a singer who dictates most fashion moments. Lopez accompanied the look with the ultimate footwear: Dolce & Gabbana’s jewel-embellished metallic leather platform sandals featuring crystals, leather and faux pearls. These elaborate embroidered shoes are reckoning with the past — an era of regal gatherings.

Ahead of the star-studded fashion event, the pop singer arrived at the Venice Lagoon in a chic casual outfit. She opted for a graphic T-shirt from Dolce & Gabbana, straight denim with ripped details and a baker boy hat with a veil. As for outerwear, the Latin singer wore an oversized wool gray coat.

Jennifer Lopez arrives to the Venice Lagoon ahead of the Dolce & Gabbana event. CREDIT: venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

For footwear, JLo always opts for high heels that elevate her height, especially over 4-inch heels. This time was no different as she arrived with very high expectations — and by that we mean her footwear choice. She donned a pair of towering black platform boots featuring lace-up details.

During her show-stopping entrance to the Dolce & Gabbana show, JLo made a pose with her styling team. Chris Appleton, Mary Phillips, Mariel Haenn, Tom Bachik and Rob Zangardi are the responsible artists behind the pop singer’s legendary outfit, makeup and hairstyle.

When not walking the red carpet at major events, Lopez can also be seen in current campaigns for Coach, and she also has partnered with DSW on an affordable collection of trendy shoes. Additionally, she owns her own beauty line, JLo Beauty, which is currently sold at Sephora.

