Jennifer Lopez Dazzles at Global Citizen Live in Embellished Jumpsuit and Sleek Leather Boots

Jennifer Lopez returned to New York City in sparkling style for Global Citizen Live.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer took the stage for a performance in a custom jumpsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. The black one-piece garment featured swirling gold embroidery on its bodice and sides, as well as a deep neckline. Lopez briefly paired the look with a flowing printed robe and sparkling gold baseball cap, as well.

Jennifer Lopez performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, Lopez opted for a pair of classic black boots. The leather style featured a knee-length height, as well as rounded toes and heels that appeared to total at least 2 inches in height. When worn with her jumpsuit, the pair provided a sleek element to her look and giving it a streamlined appearance.

Jennifer Lopez performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A closer look at Lopez’s boots. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Global Citizen Live is an annual live broadcast held for 24 hours, which features events and performances by international artists to raise funds for poverty aid. This year’s event includes performances by Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Lorde, Shawn Mendes and more. It also features appearances by numerous activists, philanthropists, corporate leaders and other figures working to aid in Global Citizen’s year-long Recovery Plan for the World campaign, which aims to end COVID-19 and the hunger crisis, as well as increase learning, environmental protection and global equity.

Jennifer Lopez performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Lopez regularly pairs her off-duty looks with chunky sneakers. Her favorites are usually neutral styles with thick soles from Slick Woods x The Kooples, Alexander McQueen and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands like Reebok, Adidas and Nike. For more formal occasions, the “World of Dance” judge favors strappy sandals and platform pumps from Bottega Veneta, Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

