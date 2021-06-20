×
Jennifer Lopez Is Boho Breezy in Ruffled Crop Top, Denim Maxi Skirt and Boots

By Aaron Royce
Jennifer Lopez is taking summer on in bohemian style, as proven from her latest shopping trip outfit.

The “Maid in Manhattan” actress was seen visiting a Ralph Lauren boutique with her son yesterday afternoon. For the occasion, J-Lo wore a white cropped tank top with a ruffled hem, paired with a denim maxi skirt. The skirt’s stitching and mixed denim tones gave her outfit a distinct bohemian look, especially when worn with a pair of oversized gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez, boots
Jennifer Lopez takes her son shopping at Ralph Lauren.
CREDIT: MEGA
The “American Idol” judge paired the skirt with a matching blue suede bag, courtesy of Valentino. The brand’s Rockstud Matelassé shoulder bag was a perfect match, with gold stud details also coordinating with the singer’s glasses. J-Lo’s been a longtime fan of the Italian label, previously wearing its dresses on past Golden Globes and Oscars red carpets. The star even customized Valentino’s Rockstud top-handle bag, which she’s casually worn to the gym.

On the footwear front, Lopez added some Western flair to her ensemble with a pair of worn brown leather boots. The shoes featured angled block heels, plus a pointed-toe silhouette and white embroidery. Lopez’s pair fits into her past forays in statement boots, which range from snake-printed stilettos from her DSW line to Timberland x Jimmy Choo’s crystal-embellished lace-ups.

Lopez’s recent shoes of choice have often been chunky sneakers with exaggerated soles, usually worn to the gym with stylish workout gear. Monochrome and two-tone pairs by Last, Slick Woods x The Kooples and Alexander McQueen have proven to be favorites, which she’s re-worn multiple times. Though she’s an A-list star with an enviable shoe closet, J-Lo frequency proves that rewearing beloved pieces is always in fashion — and a good shoe investment, of course.

The “On the Floor” singer is known for sky-high heels and boots, often featuring embellishments, colors and textures. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti are always on rotation. The singer’s first solo JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is also a favorite, which includes stylish footwear ranging from glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189. The actress has also staked her place in the fashion world, serving as a Coach ambassador and modeling for brands like Versace and Guess. She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season, as well.

Add some bohemian glam to your look with heeled boots inspired by Jennifer Lopez.

Lucky Brand Basel boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Lucky Brand Basel boots, $129.

Sam Edelman Morgon booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Sam Edelman Morgon booties, $110 (was $150).

Frye Billy boots, brown
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Frye Billy boots, $298.

