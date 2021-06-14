Jennifer Lopez Elevates a Crop Top and Leggings With Her Favorite Chunky Sneakers for Shopping Trip

Jennifer Lopez is proving if the shoe fits… wear it more than once. The singer was spotted while on a shopping trip this weekend, elevating the simplest of gym attires with a beloved pair of chunky sneakers.

The “Maid in Manhattan” actress wore a white crop top with a sleek pair of black leggings — two pieces that are staples in her gym wardrobe. Other J-Lo signatures included gold-rimmed oversized sunglasses and hoop earrings. For the outing, the star also wore a mini leather top-handle tote in hues of white, tan and brown as a crossbody bag.

Jennifer Lopez goes shopping. CREDIT: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez goes shopping. CREDIT: MEGA Lopez’s shoe of choice was a chunky pair of white sneakers with an exaggerated sole — which she previously wore to the gym in Miami this weekend. The shoes featured an exaggerated chunky sole, as well as white and tan leather and rubber uppers. Thick sneaker tongues, striped laces, and a rubber outsole rounded out the bulky pair.

The shoe is very similar to a previous Last pair the “On the Floor” singer wore to the gym last month. Much like those Last sneakers, Lopez also wore them multiple times. The actress has been known to re-wear chunky sneakers that consistently stay in her shoe rotation, like past pairs by Slick Woods x The Kooples and TBD’s Acrylic AF1’s.

Jennifer Lopez goes shopping. CREDIT: MEGA Chunky sneakers have also proven to be J-Lo’s go-to shoe — after all, she’s worn every style from Alexander McQueen’s “Oversized” leather platforms to Air Jordan trainers. This pair is a welcome return to Lopez’s shoe rotation — also proving that even A-list celebrities like to re-wear their favorite pieces.

Lopez is the undisputed queen of athleisure, mixing textures, colors and matching sets with any number of supersized sunglasses, hoop earrings and even Birkin bags. She isn’t a stranger to a beloved workout shoe, either, with a range of go-to styles, including the Nike Air Presto and Adidas Edge Lux 3. The return of Last’s signature sneakers is proof that rewearing beloved pieces is a sign of a good shoe investment — and always in fashion.

