Jennifer Lopez Styles Crop Tank with Black Leggings and Air Jordans for a Trip to the Gym 

Even while working up a sweat, Jennifer Lopez manages to provide a styling lesson.

On Saturday, Lopez — who is set to perform at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 — was spotted leaving leaving SoMi Fitness in Miami, wearing a white crop tank that featured a tie at the bottom.

The songstress paired the top with sleek high-rise black leggings and a gray sleeveless crewneck, which she wore around her arm. To keep herself hydrated, Lopez carried a jeweled cup from Coach.

Jennifer Lopez leaves SoMi gym in Miami on Jan. 16. CREDIT: MEGA A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA As for footwear, Lopez opted for a pair of Jordan 1 Zoom sneakers. The kicks feature the signature Jordan 1 silhouette with leather uppers finished in cream with a contrasting black Swoosh and laces. The midsole incorporates the Zoom Air for added support and comfort. The sneakers first launched with a $140 price tag and are currently available on the resale market for $282 at Stockx.com.

When it comes to her gym style, Lopez keeps it trendy. She often opts for buzzy shoes, including the Nike’s Vaporwaffle ‘Sacai Black White’ sneakers and looks from The Kooples.

Jennifer Lopez spotted out and about on Jan. 12, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Earlier this month, Lopez showcased another workout look, wearing a white crop hoodie, oversized sky blue sweat pants from Alamour the Label and Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Triple White sneakers.

