Jennifer Lopez Elevates Matching Sets in Sparkly Crop Top, Skirt and Python Sandals at Ben Affleck’s ‘Last Duel’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez took matching sets to a dazzling new frontier in New York City.

While attending the red carpet premiere of beau Ben Affleck’s new film “The Last Duel,” Lopez wore a matching set by Herve Leger. Her sparkly brown outfit featured a long-sleeved top and maxi skirt with a high slit, designed by Christian Juul Nielsen. Lopez elevated her look’s glam factor with a matching python clutch by Tom Ford and gold Jennifer Fisher earrings. To beat the October chill while leaving the movie’s afterparty, she layered her look with a black overcoat.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave the afterparty for “The Last Duel” at the Bowery Hotel in New York City. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Lopez opted for one of her go-to styles: ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Femme LA pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The Luce Minimale style also included thin straps that laced around her ankles, providing added support and sleekness. Lopez’s sandals retail for $189 on Femme.la.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave the afterparty for “The Last Duel” at the Bowery Hotel in New York City. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Lopez’s sandals. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

Femme LA’s Luce Minimale sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

Ankle-wrap sandals have become one of the largest shoe trends this year, especially once heels re-entered footwear rotations. The style often features straps that can be tied around wearers’ ankles, providing security and support atop stiletto or platform heels. Lopez often wears sustainable vegan pairs by Femme LA, matched with a range of outfits. However, she isn’t the only star who’s become enamored with the style this year; stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Nicki Minaj and Megan Fox have also been spotted in pairs by Tom Ford, Amina Muaddi and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave the afterparty for “The Last Duel” at the Bowery Hotel in New York City. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Lopez regularly pairs her off-duty looks with chunky sneakers. Her favorites are usually neutral styles with thick soles from Slick Woods x The Kooples, Alexander McQueen and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands like Reebok, Adidas and Nike. For more formal occasions, the “World of Dance” judge favors strappy sandals and platform pumps from Bottega Veneta, Christian Louboutin and more top brands. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

