Jennifer Lopez Does Holiday Shopping in Classic Coat and Versatile Lug-Sole Heels

Jennifer Lopez proved that classic is best when it comes to dressing for holiday shopping.

While on a shopping trip on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., the “American Idol” judge wore a pair of black wide-leg pants. The comfy piece was paired with a black top, and layered with a large black overcoat—a trending outerwear silhouette, similar to styles from the ’90s. Lopez accessorized with black and gold sunglasses, as well as a gold necklace, yellow face mask and black leather Hermes Birkin handbag.

Jennifer Lopez shops in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Hustlers” star wore what appeared to be a pair of heeled boots. Though the style wasn’t fully visible due to Lopez’s hems, the pair featured black leather uppers, as well as rounded toes and a lace-up silhouette. The style also featured thick heels that likely totaled at least 4 inches in height, as well as chunky lug soles. The boots’ sole accents brought them a utilitarian edge, while a rounded shape brought added comfort as well.

Jennifer Lopez shops in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez shops in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: MEGA

Lug-sole boots have been a top footwear trend this year, due to their thickness and comfort that brings most looks a combat-ready appearance. Aside from Lopez’s heeled pair, Chelsea and combat styles have also been popular. In addition to the Grammy Award-winning singer, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Irina Shayk have also worn lug-sole pairs by Prada, Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens in recent weeks.

Jennifer Lopez shops in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands like Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

