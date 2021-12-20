×
Jennifer Lopez Does Holiday Shopping in Classic Coat and Versatile Lug-Sole Heels

By Aaron Royce
JLO
Jennifer Lopez proved that classic is best when it comes to dressing for holiday shopping.

While on a shopping trip on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., the “American Idol” judge wore a pair of black wide-leg pants. The comfy piece was paired with a black top, and layered with a large black overcoat—a trending outerwear silhouette, similar to styles from the ’90s. Lopez accessorized with black and gold sunglasses, as well as a gold necklace, yellow face mask and black leather Hermes Birkin handbag.

Jennifer Lopez, coat, black coat, holiday shopping, pants, wide leg pants, heels, black heels, leather heels, lug sole heels, Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez shops in Beverly Hills, California.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Hustlers” star wore what appeared to be a pair of heeled boots. Though the style wasn’t fully visible due to Lopez’s hems, the pair featured black leather uppers, as well as rounded toes and a lace-up silhouette. The style also featured thick heels that likely totaled at least 4 inches in height, as well as chunky lug soles. The boots’ sole accents brought them a utilitarian edge, while a rounded shape brought added comfort as well.

Lug-sole boots have been a top footwear trend this year, due to their thickness and comfort that brings most looks a combat-ready appearance. Aside from Lopez’s heeled pair, Chelsea and combat styles have also been popular. In addition to the Grammy Award-winning singer, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Irina Shayk have also worn lug-sole pairs by Prada, Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens in recent weeks.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands like Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

Click through the gallery to see Lopez’s glam style evolution over the years.

