Jennifer Lopez’s Cherry Red Bikini & Brocade Robe Are Peak Vacation Style

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

jennifer-lopez-bathing-suit
Jennifer Lopez broke out her beach-ready style to kick off what is expected to be a year of bold looks.

The “On the Floor” musician hit the sandy shores this afternoon in standout warm weather attire, layering a custom J-Lo brocade robe over a cherry red bikini. As seen on Instagram, the singer, in her signature hoop earrings, then took a moment for reflection and meditation to start 2021 with the right attitude.

Though she went barefoot on the sand, the “Husters” actress oftentimes favors edgy footwear to top off her continuously chic looks.

For New Year’s Eve, Lopez modeled a mix of looks including one ensemble reminiscent of the classic Disney film, “Cinderella.” The blue tulle-formed dress came from Balmain and featured a voluminous skirt and a sweetheart bodice. To give the number a twist of signature J-Lo edge, the star then layered in an unmissable silver necklace as well as a structured jacket from the French fashion house and a bold choice of footwear.

As seen in her on Instagram, Lopez’s long skirt hid a set of latex thigh-high boots. The sleek black pair featured a sharply pointed toe and a teetering stiletto heel to tout. Similar vinyl designs from Balmain retail for $1,750 on the brand’s website.

It was just last year when the “Maid in the Manhattan” star herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the multihyphenate also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Prep for all your vacation needs in these pieces inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s beachside look.

red bikini, zimmerman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Zimmerman Riders Bikini Set, $275.

red bikini, lovewave, revolve
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Lovewave Andrea Top, $73 (was $88).

To Buy: Lovewave Andrea Bottom, $59 (was $88).

kimono, coverup, robe, asos
CREDIT: Courtesy of ASOS

To Buy: ASOS Design Kimono, $41 (was $51).

Flip through the gallery to discover more of Jennifer Lopez’s best off-duty looks over the years.

