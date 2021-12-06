Jennifer Lopez Blooms With Ben Affleck in Floral Sweater and Lace-Up Timberland x Jimmy Choo Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez took off-duty dressing to glamorous new heights while out with Ben Affleck and their kids this weekend.

While going on a family outing to the movies, Lopez wore a multicolored Valentino sweater. The pink, green and purple knit featured long sleeves, as well as various light pink flower details. The star paired the colorful piece with blue jeans that featured distressed knee details, giving the sweet sweater an edge. Lopez completed her look with a maroon Coach crossbody bag, as well as a purple face mask. Affleck was classically dressed, pairing a button-down shirt with a Todd Snyder jacket and white and gray sneakers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go to the movies with their kids in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Lopez chose a glamorous pair of utilitarian boots. Her Jimmy Choo x Timberland style featured thick ridged soles, as well as uppers in the brand’s signature tan unbuckle leather. The lace-up pair of work boots gained further glamour from a gold “JC”-branded hangtag, as well as collars covered in crystals. The style brought a mix of glamour and edginess to Lopez’s look, while remaining playful from its crystal accents. Her boots retail for $1,295 on JimmyChoo.com.

Related Billy Porter Sparkles in Sequined Dress With Dramatic Sharp Shoulders and 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Awards 2021 Mindy Kaling Shows How Her Sparkling Pink Dress & Disco Pumps Look Came Together for Q&A Halle Berry Gives a Lesson in Matching Patterns in Checkered Suit and Shiny Black Pumps for 'GMA'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go to the movies with their kids in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Lopez’s Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Lace-up boots have become a go-to style for their utilitarian nature. Many pairs often feature thick ridged or lug soles with rounded toes, bringing a toughness and edginess to most looks. Lopez isn’t the only star to strap into a pair this season; styles by Dr. Martens, Jimmy Choo and Gucci have also been worn in recent weeks by Addison Rae, Kristin Cavallari and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go to the movies with their kids in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples, Alexander McQueen and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands like Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

Strap into lace-up boots this fall like Jennifer Lopez.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Lue boots, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Thora boots, $65 (was $130).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sorel Lennox boots, $185.

Click through the gallery to see JLo’s style evolution over the years.