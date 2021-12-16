Jennifer Lopez Wore Mom Jeans and Her Favorite Booties to Support Ben Affleck at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Accompanying boyfriend Ben Affleck to his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday, Jennifer Lopez showed off a chic look with a wintry light blue and gray color palette.

Lopez, who performed on the live finale of “The Voice” earlier this week, donned a light blue coat over a chunky gray knit sweater, which she tucked into mom jeans and gray suede booties. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker also wrapped a beige striped scarf around her neck and toted a Valentino bag that matched her blue coat seamlessly.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the studios where they tape ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Dec. 15. CREDIT: MEGA

The 52-year-old New York native chose a favorite pair of tried and true ankle booties for the occasion — Giuseppe Zanotti’s Vera boots. The gray suede style, which she’s been rocking for years, features an almond toe, gold side zip detail and high stiletto heel. She wore one boot with the zip down slightly and folded the top over.

J-Lo shows off a light blue coat over a chunky gray knit sweater, mom jeans and gray suede booties. CREDIT: MEGA

This sighting comes just days after the pair hit the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar,” where J-Lo sported the same sky blue hue. She turned heads, posing in a plunging, semi-sheer Elie Saab fall ’21 couture look.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez wearing Giuseppe Zanotti Vera suede side zip ankle booties. CREDIT: MEGA

