×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Lopez Wore Mom Jeans and Her Favorite Booties to Support Ben Affleck at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Untitled-2021-12-16T093224.188
1997
1997
1997
1998
View Gallery 126 Images

Accompanying boyfriend Ben Affleck to his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday, Jennifer Lopez showed off a chic look with a wintry light blue and gray color palette.

Lopez, who performed on the live finale of “The Voice” earlier this week, donned a light blue coat over a chunky gray knit sweater, which she tucked into mom jeans and gray suede booties. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker also wrapped a beige striped scarf around her neck and toted a Valentino bag that matched her blue coat seamlessly.

jennifer lopez, ben affleck, blue coat, blue bag, ankle boots, stiletto ankle boots, giuseppe zanotti vera booties
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the studios where they tape ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Dec. 15.
CREDIT: MEGA

The 52-year-old New York native chose a favorite pair of tried and true ankle booties for the occasion — Giuseppe Zanotti’s Vera boots. The gray suede style, which she’s been rocking for years, features an almond toe, gold side zip detail and high stiletto heel. She wore one boot with the zip down slightly and folded the top over.

J-lo, jennifer lopez, ben affleck, giuseppe zanotti vera ankle boots, blue coat, blue bag, cropped sweater, mom jeans
J-Lo shows off a light blue coat over a chunky gray knit sweater, mom jeans and gray suede booties.
CREDIT: MEGA

This sighting comes just days after the pair hit the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar,” where J-Lo sported the same sky blue hue. She turned heads, posing in a plunging, semi-sheer Elie Saab fall ’21 couture look.

j-lo, Jennifer Lopez, Giuseppe Zanotti Vera suede side zip ankle boots
A closer look at Jennifer Lopez wearing Giuseppe Zanotti Vera suede side zip ankle booties.
CREDIT: MEGA
BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad