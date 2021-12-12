Jennifer Lopez Gets Cozy in Gray Coat, Knit Sweater and Hidden Heels with Ben Affleck

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez was ready for winter while shopping with beau Ben Affleck and her daughter, Emme Muzin, in Los Angeles, California.

The “Marry Me” star wore black wide-leg jeans for the occasion, paired with a light gray sweater. The cozy knit was layered beneath a dark gray coat, which featured a wide silhouette, wide sleeves and two large front pockets. The style was reminiscent of outerwear from the ’90s, giving Lopez’s outfit a throwback feel. The star’s cozy look was complete with a black leather Coach bag, as well as a sparkling ring, hoop earrings and—briefly—a blue face mask.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go shopping in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz go shopping in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, Lopez’s weren’t visible due to her pants’ wide-leg silhouette. However, the “Maid in Manhattan” star’s ensemble likely featured platform boots or sandals, similar to previous voluminous looks. In similar settings, Lopez has previously worn pairs by Alexander McQueen, Ralph Lauren and Bottega Veneta that feature towering heels for an added height boost.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go shopping in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go shopping in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands like Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

Click through the gallery to see JLo’s style evolution over the years.