Jennifer Lopez Cuddles Courtside With Ben Affleck in Canadian Tuxedo & Pointed-Toe Boots at Lakers Game

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed on a lot of PDA in style, while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other and locked eyes most of the evening.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics game on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. CREDIT: AP

For the outing, Lopez sported a Canadian tuxedo. Her outfit consisted of a loose-fitting medium-wash denim jacket by Coach, which she paired with wide-leg denim jeans and a white T-shirt. She accessorized the look with thin gold hoop earrings and a gold chain bracelet.

Her footwear choice was the highlight of her ensemble. She finished off the look with a trendy fall favorite, black ankle booties. The singer’s leather boots were complete with gold buckles on the outside and included a 6-inch stiletto heel. The shoe style also featured a stacked platform and pointed-toe.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics game on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. CREDIT: (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Affleck followed in J.Lo’s footsteps and opted for a casual monochrome look. “The Last Duel” star donned a black coat over a black hoodie. He tied his look together with charcoal jeans and black leather boots.

Bennifer have been hitting the pavement together ever since they rekindled their romance earlier this summer. Recently, the two were seen canoodling and holding hands, while going on a family outing to the movies. The “On The Floor” artist kept it casual and rocked a multicolored Valentino sweater. The pink, green and purple knit featured long sleeves, as well as various light pink flower details. The star paired the colorful piece with blue jeans that featured distressed knee details. Lopez added some edge to her look by slipping into some Jimmy Choo x Timberland utilitarian boots.

