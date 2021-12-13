Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Romantic Plunging Blue Dress & Silver Sandals With Ben Affleck at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez went for a romantic royal-chic aesthetic at the “The Tender Bar” premiere in LA yesterday.

The “Hustlers” actress stepped onto the red carpet with Ben Affleck, who stars in the film. Lopez went for a pastel color scheme for the event. She wore a sky blue gown by Elie Saab that featured a plunging neckline as well as pleated detailing. The skirt draped down to the ground and trailed behind her slightly. The ensemble was given a cinched waist with a silver bow belt.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a pastel blue gown at “The Tender Bar” premiere in LA on Dec. 12, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to accessories, the 52-year-old kept it classy with diamonds. She wore a pair of dangling drop earrings with rectangular-shaped diamond detail, a jewel-encrusted bracelet and a silver gem ring. She also carried a hard-cased white clutch.

Jennifer Lopez, alongside Ben Affleck, wearing a pastel blue gown at “The Tender Bar” premiere in LA on Dec. 12, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Though Lopez’s draping gown covered her feet, her silver strappy sandals could be spotted slightly through the sheer fabric of her gown. When it comes to formal occasions the “On The Floor” singer tends to favor strappy sandals and platform pumps from brands like Bottega Veneta, Christian Louboutin and more top brands.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at “The Tender Bar” premiere in LA. CREDIT: MEGA

Affleck kept it simple with his own ensemble and wore a black suit with a white collared shirt, a long black jacket and classic shiny dress shoes.

“The Tender Bar” is a coming-of-age film that follows a young boy (Tye Sheridan) growing up in Long Island New York and his relationship with his Uncle (Ben Affleck) who works at a local bar. The film, which is an adaptation of the 2005 memoir by J.R. Moehringer and releases nationwide on Dec. 17, is directed by George Clooney.

