Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Ben Affleck in Printed Pink Bikini & Platform Wedge Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on Saturday.

The “Booty” singer celebrated with beau Ben Affleck on a boat in the ocean, wearing an outfit that was peak summer glamour. Lopez donned a pink and orange Valentino lycra bikini, featuring the brand’s signature “V” logo in geometric lines. Her swimwear was layered with a flowing yellow caftan from the Italian label, which boasted a blue and pink floral print. She accessorized with a variety of long and short gold necklaces and a chunky ring, topped off with a woven hat. Her bikini retails for $650 on MyTheresa.com.

Valentino’s printed triangle bikini. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

On the footwear front, Lopez wore espadrille platform sandals. The pair featured thick soles and wedge heels. Their magenta toe straps perfectly coordinated with the “Papi” singer’s bikini and pops of color within her caftan, creating a uniform look that mixed patterns in a distinctly effortless fashion.

Platform sandals have been trending this summer, thanks to the return of events and outfits for going out. The style’s thick heels and supportive soles have made them a go-to shoe for stars like Kate Beckinsale, Cynthia Nixon, and Sofia Vergara, especially by labels like Gianvito Rossi and Giuseppe Zanotti. Lopez is no stranger to a towering pair of platforms, having worn styles from brands like Aquazzura, Gucci, and Dolce and Gabbana throughout her career.

(L-R) Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Twitch on the set of “World of Dance.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

When it comes to fashion, Valentino is quickly becoming a go-to label for Lopez; she recently stepped out in the brand’s neon-accented sneakers, and has been seen carrying its’ bags for years. For footwear, she regularly pairs her off-duty looks with chunky sneakers. Lopez’s favorites are often styles with thick soles in white or neutral tones, by Slick Woods x The Kooples, Alexander McQueen, and Renee Caovilla—plus top athletic brands like Reebok, Adidas, and Nike. For more formal occasions, the “World of Dance” judge favors strappy sandals and platform pumps by Bottega Veneta, Femme, Charlotte Olympia, and Christian Louboutin. Lopez isn’t just a frequent wearer of sleek shoes—she’s also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW as well, which launched last fall.

Step into summer in a pair of pink platforms, inspired by Jennifer Lopez.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Kimmie sandals, $48 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: L’Autre Chose knot-detail sandals, $159 (was $227).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Elyssa sandals, $183 (was $229).

Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez’ chic off-duty looks over the years.