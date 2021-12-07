Jennifer Lawrence Goes Chic in Polka Dot Bodycon Dress and Pointy Pumps on ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lawrence embraced a bold pattern on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The “Hunger Games” alum appeared on the late-night talk show on Monday to promote her new Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up.” Lawrence wore a bodycon polka dot dress that reached her knees. The black dress featured large white dots throughout, and she added a pearl necklace and small earrings to her simple, yet chic look.

Jennifer Lawrence and Stephen Colbert on ‘Late Night with Stephen Colbert’ on Dec. 6. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

For her footwear, the Oscar winner went with a classic pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps. The closed, pointed-toe style added to the elegant overall look. Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular shoes, now that live events and glamorous dressing have returned. The style adds a sharp finish to any look, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes.

Jennifer Lawrence leaving ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ on Dec. 6. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

As for Lawerence herself, the “Hunger Games” actress serves as a Christian Dior ambassador, starring in a series of campaigns for the French fashion house and oftentimes sporting sleek footwear and apparel from the brand both on and off the red carpet. When it isn’t Dior, the star can be found in pieces from Bottega Veneta, Chloe Gosselin Rosie Assoulin and more top names.

