Jennifer Hudson Is Totally ’80s in Yellow Ruffled Dress With Peekaboo Bustier and See-Through Pumps

Jennifer Hudson donned an ’80s-esque outfit for her latest television appearance.

While promoting her new film “Respect” on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Hudson wore a punchy yellow midi dress by Versace. The sleeveless number featured a paneled silhouette, accented by an inner black bustier and straps adorned with Versace’s signature gold Medusa medallions. Hudson’s dress also included a ruffled hem, which revealed a blush pink lining when she sat down. The actress and singer paired the bold piece with equally punchy accessories: a sparkling diamond necklace with an exaggerated heart pendant, and a bright red lip. With the combination of colors and her sharp pumps, the look had a distinct ’80s sensibility.

When it came to footwear, the “Dreamgirls” star wore a pair of black PVC pumps. The pair featured heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height, as well as D’Orsay counters and pointed toes. Hudson’s shoes added a sleekness to her look, which heightened her bold necklace and vibrant dress’ bold statements.

PVC footwear has been trending this season due to a rise in sleek shoes and aesthetics. Now that nightlife and in-person events have resumed, the style accompanies square toes, pointed-toe soles, and snake prints as one of the biggest shoe trends of the summer. Hudson isn’t the only star who’s taken the look for a spin; in recent weeks, celebrities like Kate Upton, Rita Ora and Rihanna have worn styles by top brands like Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin. However, this isn’t the first time Hudson has tried the trend; last week, she wore a sparkling pair of PVC boots by Le Silla to appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

When it comes to fashion, the Grammy Award-winning singer leans towards bright and colorful gowns from luxury brands like Zuhair Murad, Dolce and Gabbana and DSquared2 on the red carpet. Hudson can often be seen in shoes that are equally statement-making, like strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa — whose sandals she donned for an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

