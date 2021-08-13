Jennifer Hudson Goes Full Glam in Feathered Sheer Minidress and Sparkly Pumps for ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Hudson’s latest look embodied major movie star glamour.

While promoting her new film “Respect” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hudson wore a sheer black minidress. The gauzy number featured a neckline tied in a bow, as well as flared sleeves. The piece was covered in geometric-shaped sequins in hues of pink, purple, green and blue. However, the dress’ brightest accent came from multicolored feathers that covered its hem in the same colors, elevating the look with added drama. Hudson accessorized with crystal-covered hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses.

When it came to shoes, the “Dreamgirls” star wore a pair of PVC pumps by Le Silla. The Gilda style boasted towering 4.72-inch heels, as well as a stretchy black sock-like netting covered in crystals. The dazzling shoes accentuated Hudson’s sparkly dress and earrings, while making a bold statement all on their own. Her pumps retail for $1,245 on LeSilla.com.

PVC footwear has been trending this season due to a rise in sleek footwear. Now that nightlife and in-person events have resumed, the style accompanies square toes, pointed-toe soles, and snake prints as one of the biggest shoe trends of the summer. Hudson isn’t the only star who’s taken the look for a spin; in recent weeks, celebrities like Kate Upton, Rita Ora and Rihanna have worn styles by top brands like Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin.

When it comes to fashion, the Grammy Award-winning singer leans towards bright and colorful gowns from luxury brands like Versace, Dolce and Gabbana and DSquared2 on the red carpet. Hudson can often be seen in shoes that are equally statement-making, like strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa — whose sandals she donned for an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

