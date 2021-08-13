×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Hudson Goes Full Glam in Feathered Sheer Minidress and Sparkly Pumps for ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
JenniferHudson
Celebrities in the Sheerest Red Carpet Dresses
Celebrities in the Sheerest Red Carpet Dresses
Celebrities in the Sheerest Red Carpet Dresses
Celebrities in the Sheerest Red Carpet Dresses
View Gallery 18 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Hudson’s latest look embodied major movie star glamour.

While promoting her new film “Respect” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hudson wore a sheer black minidress. The gauzy number featured a neckline tied in a bow, as well as flared sleeves. The piece was covered in geometric-shaped sequins in hues of pink, purple, green and blue. However, the dress’ brightest accent came from multicolored feathers that covered its hem in the same colors, elevating the look with added drama. Hudson accessorized with crystal-covered hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses.

Related

Jennifer Hudson Emulates Aretha Franklin in a Glittering Purple Gown & Cinderella Slippers at 'Respect' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey Is Boldly Boho in Bright Red Shirt-dress and Brown Slide Sandals With Jennifer Hudson

Lorde Is Radiant in Yellow Crop Top and Flowing Skirt for 'Late Show' Rooftop Performance

Jennifer Hudson, Le Silla, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, nyc, black dress, pumps
Jennifer Hudson leaves the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Jennifer Hudson, Le Silla, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, nyc, black dress, pumps
Jennifer Hudson leaves the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Dreamgirls” star wore a pair of PVC pumps by Le Silla. The Gilda style boasted towering 4.72-inch heels, as well as a stretchy black sock-like netting covered in crystals. The dazzling shoes accentuated Hudson’s sparkly dress and earrings, while making a bold statement all on their own. Her pumps retail for $1,245 on LeSilla.com.

Jennifer Hudson, Le Silla, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, nyc, black dress, pumps
Jennifer Hudson leaves the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Jennifer Hudson, Le Silla, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, nyc, black dress, pumps
A closer look at Hudson’s Le Silla pumps.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Le Silla, pumps
Le Silla’s Glinda pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Le Silla

PVC footwear has been trending this season due to a rise in sleek footwear. Now that nightlife and in-person events have resumed, the style accompanies square toes, pointed-toe soles, and snake prints as one of the biggest shoe trends of the summer. Hudson isn’t the only star who’s taken the look for a spin; in recent weeks, celebrities like Kate Upton, Rita Ora and Rihanna have worn styles by top brands like Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin.

Jennifer Hudson, Le Silla, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, nyc, black dress, pumps
Jennifer Hudson leaves the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, the Grammy Award-winning singer leans towards bright and colorful gowns from luxury brands like Versace, Dolce and Gabbana and DSquared2 on the red carpet. Hudson can often be seen in shoes that are equally statement-making, like strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa — whose sandals she donned for an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

Slip on a pair of clear pumps this summer, inspired by Jennifer Hudson.

Schutz, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Cendi pumps, $118.

Jessica Simpson, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Pirrie pumps, $89.

Black Suede Studio, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Black Suede Studio Mila pumps, $225.

Click through the gallery for more stars in the sheer dress trend on the red carpet.

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad