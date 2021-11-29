Jennifer Hudson Sparkles in Plunging Mini Dress & Thigh-High Latex Boots in Pirelli Calendar 2022

On Monday, the 2022 Pirelli calendar was unveiled and as expected, its packed with some serious star power.

Jennifer Hudson is one of the many stars to be featured in the infamous almanac. The Grammy Award-winning songstress led the way as she sat next to several bouquets of roses that ranged in color from pink to red and purple.

Jennifer Hudson in 2022 Pirelli calendar shot by Bryan Adams. A celebration of international music stars from the 1960s to the present day. CREDIT: Bryan Adams/Pirelli/MEGA In her photo, shot by Bryan Adams, Hudson dons a sparkly black mini dress. Her hair styled in tight coils complemented her bold lip and smoky-eye. Her shiny dress was complete with diamond chandelier earrings.

The soulful songbird elevated her embezzled look with a pair of black thigh-high latex boots. Hudson’s footwear choice was a nice touch as she was able to show them off. Thigh-high boots always deserve a moment as they aren’t the easiest option to style, however her mini dress gave them the moment they deserved.

For the “On The Road” calendar, Hudson joins the likes of Cher, Rita Ora, Normani, Saweetie, Grimes, Iggy Pop, Kali Uchis and St. Vincent. Cher appeared to be matching Hudson as she also opted for a pair of latex thigh-high boots. This edition of the renowned calendar is dedicated to the greatest talents in the world and was curated to give a glimpse into the life of a touring artist.

The Golden Globe winner recently popped in pink on the cover of the Hollywood Reporter. The magazine tapped Hudson to speak on the highlights of her years in quarantine. She slipped into a fuchsia gown that included asymmetrical design. She paired the beautiful ensemble with nude stiletto pumps that include a thin gold heel.

See more of Jennifer Hudson’s style through the years.