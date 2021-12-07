Jennifer Hudson Makes a Vibrant Arrival in Striped Mini Dress & Knee-High Boots at Black Cinema & Television Celebration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Critics’ Choice Awards Association held their Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The Celebration of Black Cinema has honored achievements in Black filmmaking as well as accomplishments in television.

Among the honorees was Jennifer Hudson. The soulful songstress accepted the Actress Award for her performance in Aretha Franklin’s biopic, “Respect.”

Jennifer Hudson at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Dec. 06 2021. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA For the event, JHud wore a chic long-sleeve striped mini dress that was complete with a high neckline. The 40-year-old Oscar winner accessorized her colorful ensemble with a large ring, diamond bracelets, triangle earrings and a silver “Respect” necklace.

Jennifer Hudson at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Dec. 06 2021. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA She opted for a trendy updo and beautiful makeup, which included a gray smoke eye, nude lipstick and a dusting of blush on her cheekbones.

Jennifer Hudson in black leather knee-high boots at the 2021 Black Cinema & Television on Dec. 06 2021. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

On her feet were a pair of black leather knee-high boots. The sleek shoe style featured a thin stiletto heel and a pointed-toe.

Hudson recently wore for the shoe style for the 2022 Pirelli calendar. The Grammy Award-winning singer posed next to several bouquets of roses that ranged in color from pink to red and purple.

Jennifer Hudson in 2022 Pirelli calendar shot by Bryan Adams. A celebration of international music stars from the 1960s to the present day. CREDIT: Bryan Adams/Pirelli/MEGA The “Dreamgirls” actress elevated her embezzled look with a pair of black thigh-high latex boots. Thigh-high boots always deserve a moment as they aren’t the easiest option to style, however her mini dress gave them the moment they deserved.

When it comes to footwear, Hudson favors statement-making strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa — whose sandals she donned for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in November.

