Jennifer Hudson Makes a Vibrant Arrival in Striped Mini Dress & Knee-High Boots at Black Cinema & Television Celebration

By Ashley Rushford
Jennifer Hudson at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Dec. 06 2021.
Celebrities in Thigh-High Boots
The Critics’ Choice Awards Association held their Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The Celebration of Black Cinema has honored achievements in Black filmmaking as well as accomplishments in television.

Among the honorees was Jennifer Hudson. The soulful songstress accepted the Actress Award for her performance in Aretha Franklin’s biopic, “Respect.”

Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Hudson. Photo credit: Jen Lowery/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811709_060.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Hudson at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Dec. 06 2021.
CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA
For the event, JHud wore a chic long-sleeve striped mini dress that was complete with a high neckline. The 40-year-old Oscar winner accessorized her colorful ensemble with a large ring, diamond bracelets, triangle earrings and a silver “Respect” necklace.

Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Hudson. Photo credit: Jen Lowery/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811709_062.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Hudson at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Dec. 06 2021.
CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA
She opted for a trendy updo and beautiful makeup, which included a gray smoke eye, nude lipstick and a dusting of blush on her cheekbones.

Jennifer Hudson in black leather knee-high boots at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Dec. 06 2021.
Jennifer Hudson in black leather knee-high boots at the 2021 Black Cinema & Television on Dec. 06 2021.
CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

On her feet were a pair of black leather knee-high boots. The sleek shoe style featured a thin stiletto heel and a pointed-toe.

Hudson recently wore for the shoe style for the 2022 Pirelli calendar. The Grammy Award-winning singer posed next to several bouquets of roses that ranged in color from pink to red and purple.

Rita Ora, Iggy pop and Saweetie are just some of the names on the star studded 2022 Pirelli calendar shot by Bryan Adams. A vinyl LP slipcase containing not a record, but the 2022 Pirelli Calendar. The title is On the Road and the photos are by Bryan Adams - a celebration of international music stars from the 1960s to the present day, as well as the Calendar’s return after the interruption of the Covid-19 crisis. This is a special return because it coincides with the celebration of Pirelli’s 150th anniversary, the logo for which was unveiled at the same time as the Calendar. And the presentation itself is new - a digital event that can be watched by all from 9 p.m. (Central European Time) on November 29 at www.pirelli.com. For over twenty years, while adding to his vast catalogue of musical successes, Bryan Adams has also established his reputation as a photographer and through the photos of On The Road he has captured the artist’s life on tour. This is also the theme of the song of the same name – “On The Road” – that the Canadian musician has composed for the Calendar and will be included on his next album. On the Calendar set, the musicians relive moments of life on tour, from the tension before a performance, to the breaks between rehearsals and concerts, through to the long journeys from one city to the next and the solitude of hotel rooms. These are experiences that Bryan Adams himself knows well, and for the first time in the history of the Calendar, the photographer is part of the cast. He is joined in the 48th edition of The Cal™ by ten world-famous artists of different ages, musical genres, and backgrounds: Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, Saweetie, St. Vincent and Kali Uchis. The photos were taken last summer, in just three days, at two locations in Los Angeles – the Palace Theatre and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel – and at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri. Bryan Adams sought to capture the distinctive features of the various artists, and the months of the Calendar unfold over more than 160 pages and more than 70 portraits and scenes: from St. Vincent (who also appears on the cover of the volume) waking up at a hotel, to Kali Uchis’ day off by the pool, to Saweetie checking out before another trip, and Cher backstage. And we see Normani resting before sound check and Jennifer Hudson arriving at the theatre, Iggy Pop (who is also on the back cover) before the show, Grimes in the recording studio, Bohan Phoenix back in the hotel post- performance, and Rita Ora after the show. “It would be very, very hard to encapsulate everything that happens on the road in a couple of days. So what I tried to do was to represent some of the aspects of it… for example, musicians never really see the front of the building, they see the back of the building, we see the stage door, we see the backstage area, we see the basement of a building… you go from the stage door to the car door to the hotel door to the train door to the bus door, so it’s a bunch of doors, but it’s always about travelling...”, explains Bryan Adams. “I’ve known and appreciated Bryan for years. We thought his idea of coupling the world of music with that of the road and travel would be perfect for a Calendar that is making its comeback as we seek a gradual return to normality after the pandemic. This calendar will mark the months of a year, 2022, that is particularly important for us, for it is the year we celebrate Pirelli’s 150th anniversary”, says Marco Tronchetti Provera, executive vice chairman and CEO of Pirelli. Pirelli was founded in 1872 and has published 48 editions of the Pirelli Calendar since its launch in 1964 – including On the Road – created by 37 photographers. Behind-the-scenes events, pictures of the shoots, a recording of the presentation, and the stories and personalities of the 2022 Pirelli Calendar can all be found at www.pirellicalendar.com. 29 Nov 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Hudson/July. Photo credit: Bryan Adams/Pirelli/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA809418_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Hudson in 2022 Pirelli calendar shot by Bryan Adams. A celebration of international music stars from the 1960s to the present day.
CREDIT: Bryan Adams/Pirelli/MEGA
The “Dreamgirls” actress elevated her embezzled look with a pair of black thigh-high latex boots. Thigh-high boots always deserve a moment as they aren’t the easiest option to style, however her mini dress gave them the moment they deserved.

When it comes to footwear, Hudson favors statement-making strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa — whose sandals she donned for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in November.

See more stars in thigh-high boots through the years

