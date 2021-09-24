×
Jennifer Hudson Dazzles in a Black Velvet Dress & Sparkly Heels Alongside Kelly Clarkson

By Jacorey Moon
Jennifer Hudson at the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's 'Respect'.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

It’s light, camera, action for Jennifer Hudson while wearing a refined look.

The “Dreamgirls” actress joined forces with Kelly Clarkson yesterday for a glam collaboration of two top singers. For the outing, Hudson modeled a black velvet dress that had gold embroidery throughout the garment and a robe-style silhouette.

When it came down to the shoes, Hudson wore a pair of glimmering pumps that came coated with crystals and embellishments in a geometric pattern.

Hudson’s typical fashion aesthetic feels classic yet effortless, in a chicly innate kind of way. The “American Idol” alumna pops in styles like flowy suiting, elegant dresses, sleek tops, trendy outwear, efficient activewear, intricate denim wear and comfy sweatshirts. Her personal shoe aesthetic consists of sleek pumps, chunky boots, chunky sneakers and fun heeled sandals.

When she makes an appearance on red carpets, the “Sex and the City: The Movie” actress wears breath-taking formal gowns that are the epitome of whimsicality from brands like Dolce & Gabbana and AZ Factory. Hudson has also used her keen taste in fashion by starring in fashion campaigns for New York and Company’s Soho Jeans. She also starred in a holiday campaign for GAP back in 2008.

Put on a pair of sparkly kitten heels and add a little excitement to your outfits, inspired by Jennifer Hudson.

Jimmy Choo Rene 65 Silver Fine Glitter Fabric Pumps
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Rene 65 Silver Fine Glitter Fabric Pumps, $675

Nina Beckie Pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nina Beckie Pump, $80.

Badgley Mischka Carrie Crystal-Embellished Kitten Heel Pumps
CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Carrie Crystal-Embellished Kitten Heel Pumps, $225

