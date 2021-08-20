Jennifer Hudson Performs at the Apollo in Electric Pink Dress and Sparkly Manolo Blahnik Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Hudson shined during her Apollo performance.

The “Respect” star hit the stage at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater on Thursday night in NY and sang Aretha Franklin songs, as she just starred in the biopic about the late singer. The show marked the first performance since last March at the iconic music hall. Hudson dazzled the crowd with not only her impressive singing abilities but her style as well.

Jennifer Hudson performing at the Apollo. CREDIT: PMC

The musician wore a silk swing electric pink minidress. The high neckline included embellishments and the long sleeves were slightly puffy. Hudson added simple hoop earrings to her look but kept the rest of her outfit relatively simple.

For her footwear, the Grammy award winner chose purple satin pumps. The Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Venezia heels featured a multicolored square crystal buckle and a stiletto high heel reaching 4 inches in height.

Jennifer Hudson performing at the Apollo. CREDIT: PMC

Much like her ensemble from her performance, the “Dreamgirls” actress often leans towards bright and colorful gowns from luxury designers like Zuhair Murad and Dolce and Gabbana on the red carpet. She can often be seen in heels that are equally statement-making, like pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa, which she just wore for an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

Add a bright purple pump to your wardrobe like Hudson’s with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Bellini May Pump, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shein

Buy Now: Shein Minimalist Point Toe Slingback Pumps, $31

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nina

Buy Now: Nina Rhiyana heels, $79