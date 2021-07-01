Jennifer Garner Visits Paris With Her Daughter in Style in Striped Sweater and Chic White Sneakers

Jennifer Garner took her comfy-meets-cute style on an international vacation, arriving in Paris in a chic and cozy ensemble early this morning.

The actress wore a striped cream sweater by Vince over a white T-shirt, paired with similar-colored trousers. Her travel accessories were simple and classic: a black leather backpack and a brown leather portfolio. Garner added a protective blue face mask to her outfit as well. Her daughter Violet Affleck accompanied her in a similarly monochrome outfit, featuring a floral-print dress and backpack with blue New Balance sneakers.

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck arrive in Paris on July 1, 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck arrive in Paris on July 1, 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA For footwear, the “13 Going On 30” star wore a simple pair of white leather sneakers. Featuring a low-top silhouette and dark laces, the pair was versatile and sharp. They smoothly complemented Garner’s coordinating ensemble, but could also be worn with outfits ranging from a T-shirt and jeans to a feminine summer dress.

All-white sneakers are trending for summer ’21. Garner’s fit into her approachable and relaxed “cool mom style,” which often includes flip flops, clogs and running sneakers. This isn’t her first time stepping out in the style, either — she previously wore a similar pair of kicks earlier this spring. Stars like Lily Collins, Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski have also been spotted in all-white pairs, proving the style’s fashion-forward nature among the A-list.

Jennifer Garner arrives in Paris on July 1, 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A closer look at Garner’s sneakers. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Last month, Garner was seen in a more colorful version of her classic sweater-and-jeans uniform. The actress wore a multicolored striped sweater with her go-to straight-leg jeans, plus a pair of gray and blue Brooks Levitate 3 Running Shoes.

Jennifer Garner arrives in Paris on July 1, 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Garner has been regularly spotted in other sneakers while out and about, especially from Brooks. One of her go-to styles is the brand’s Levitate 4 Road sneakers, which she wore with a green T-shirt and a classic pair of blue straight-leg jeans this March.

Slip on a sharp white sneaker this summer, inspired by Jennifer Garner.

To Buy: Superga Nappaleau sneakers, $89.

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline sneakers, $55.

To Buy: Cole Haan GrandPro Rally sneakers, $70 (was $130).

