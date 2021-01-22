×
Jennifer Garner Just Wore Sneakers From This Meghan Markle-Approved Brand With Her Mom Jeans

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Jennifer Garner swapped out her usual pair of Brooks Running sneakers for shoes from one of Meghan Markle’s favorite brands.

The “13 Going on 30” star opted for Veja’s SDU Rec Sneakers in a light blue colorway while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday. She teamed the buzzy sneakers with her favorite mom jeans, a blue ribbed sweater and a matching face mask. 

jennifer garner, jennifer garner style, jennfier garner 2020
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 21.
CREDIT: Splash
veja sneakers, jennifer garner sneakers, bright blue sneakers
A closeup of Jennifer Garner’s Veja sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

In recent years, Veja sneakers have become a celebrity-approved footwear option. In addition to Garner, stars such as Markle and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted out and about in styles from the sustainable sneaker brand.

Veja makes its sneakers with sustainably-sourced materials such natural leather, organic cotton and recycled plastic. You can snag the same pair Garner wore online for $120. The sky blue colorway will instantly brighten up your off-duty wardrobe. 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

To buy: Veja SDU Rec Sneakers, $120; Bergdorfgoodman.com.

Another popular style from Veja is its classic V-10 model, which is the shoe Meghan Markle famously wore to watch an Invictus Games sailing event in 2018.

The sneaker comes in several colorways, including the classic black and white style the royal duchess owns.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Veja V-10 Sneakers, $150; Shopbop.com

Stars continue to embrace responsibly sourced footwear brands, especially when it comes to sneakers. Another well-loved brand spotted on stars is Allbirds. The company uses materials such as eucalyptus tree fiber for its uppers and laces made from recycled plastic bottles as well as a trademarked Brazilian sugarcane SweetFoam cushioning.

From Barack Obama to most recently Camilia Cabello, the eco-friendly footwear brand also has a long list of notable people who love to wear their styles.

camila cabello, leggings, walk, workout, sneakers, white shoes, sweater, sweatshirt, miami
Camila Cabello heads out for a walk in Miami, Jan. 21.
CREDIT: MEGA
camila cabello, leggings, walk, workout, sneakers, white shoes, sweater, sweatshirt, miami
A closer view of Camila Cabello’s sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA
Allbirds Classic Runners
Allbirds Classic Women’s Tree Runners in white
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

To buy: Allbirds Women’s Woolrunners, $95; Allbirds.com

